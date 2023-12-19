Arbor Ranks as a Top FHA Multifamily Lender by Initial Endorsements in FY 2023

News provided by

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 10:16 ET

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) has ranked #9 in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Top Multifamily Lender in Initial Endorsements list for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. In partnership with borrowers, Arbor posted over $230M in total FHA/HUD origination volume as a Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) Lender.

This achievement represents Arbor's first Top 10 appearance on this list. The result is representative of Arbor's strong core commitment to agency origination.

"FHA loan programs offer high-quality multifamily financing solutions across all rate environments," said Arbor COO John Caulfield. "Our originators, underwriters and asset managers are well-familiar with HUD's expansive multifamily product set, and we appreciate the relationships we've built over the years and the collaborative growth that this result demonstrates."

Arbor also ranked #14 on HUD's Top FHA Multifamily Lender by Firm Commitments list, jumping from #19 in 2020. This marks Arbor's fifth year in the Top 20 by Firm Commitments.

About Arbor

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender, Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridgeCMBSmezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Arbor is rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch. In June 2023, Arbor was added to the S&P SmallCap 600® index. Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Also from this source

Arbor's Servicer Ratings Affirmed and Positive Outlook Rating Assigned by Fitch

Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed Arbor Multifamily Lending, LLC's (Arbor) commercial primary and special servicer ratings, further solidifying Arbor's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.