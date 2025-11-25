Arbor Scientia Group Honored as a 2025 BASA Awards® Winner and Recognized as an Inc. Power Partner for the Second Year in a Row

The BASA Awards® recognize and celebrate outstanding small businesses. This year, small businesses and entrepreneurs from various industries submitted nominations in six key tracks: Best Small Business, Best Startup, Best Entrepreneur, Best in Class, Best in Tech, and Best Campaign.

The annual Inc. Power Partners list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Scientia Group (ASG), a GDPR-compliant medical education and communications company based in Carlsbad, California, has been named a Power Partner by Inc. for the second year in a row and is proud to be recognized with the BASA Award® for Best in Class – Outstanding Business of the Year 2025, a testament to their dedication to excellence, innovation, and being a true full-time partner to their clients.

ASG has been an established force in the medical education and communications industry since 2005 and has remained a small company dedicated to delivering quality medical education to support their pharmaceutical clients with the ultimate goal of improving patient lives.

Founded by internationally renowned psychiatrist and professor of psychiatry Stephen M. Stahl, MD, PhD, DSc (Hon), DMedSci (Hon, Cambridge), and current CEO Richard Davis, an adult learning and communications expert, ASG sets themselves apart in the agency landscape by not only executing tactics but also acting as a partner to their clients through collaborating on strategic insights pre-product launch and tailoring high-quality content to support products throughout their entire life cycle. Davis states, "We started 20 years ago with the intent of changing the way medical education was done to more effectively assist healthcare professionals and ultimately benefit the patient. We are excited that 20 years later we are still innovating educational initiatives that bring about change, positively impact the practices of healthcare professionals, and enhance the quality of care they give their patients."

Active in more than 70 countries and able to carry out projects in accordance with GDPR regulations, ASG proudly supports medical content and strategy, meetings and events, training, and creative and digital teams across companies active in neurology, psychiatry, hematology, oncology, rare diseases, immunology, virology, cardiovascular, women's health, urology, diabetes, and gastroenterology disease states. Leveraging a vast network of key opinion leaders in the industry and an in-house staff of PhD medical writers, project management professionals, creative designers, editors, and programmers, ASG demonstrates measurable effectiveness in supporting their clients' milestones and goals with every strategy-supporting tactic created and event facilitated.

ASG's educational content development is grounded in the principles of communication science and adult learning. This strategic blend ensures that healthcare professionals not only absorb information but also retain and apply it effectively in clinical practice.

Whether supporting a pharmaceutical company's launch strategy, developing Veeva-optimized content, or pioneering next-generation educational tools, ASG remains a trusted partner and innovator.

BASA Awards® Recognition

The winners of the BASA Awards® were determined through two stages of judging, followed by a public vote. The judging panel, composed of industry experts and experienced small business owners, carefully evaluated each entry to ensure a fair and transparent process. This comprehensive review guaranteed an unbiased selection with no room for favoritism.

"The 2025 Best of America Small Business Awards attracted an exceptional range of nominees, each exemplifying the innovation and dedication that fuel small businesses across the country. It takes immense effort and perseverance to build and sustain a small business, and all our winners deserve immense recognition. We are thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments today," said Anna Stella, President of BASA Awards®. "Congratulations to both the entrepreneurs and their teams for their remarkable contributions and achievements," added Anna Stella.

Details about The BASA Awards® and the full list of 2025 winners can be found at https://www.basawards.com/pages/2025-basa-awards%C2%AE-winners

About the BASA Awards®

The Best of America Small Business Awards by BASA Awards® were created to recognize, celebrate, and promote exceptional small businesses. With over 150 categories available, the BASA Awards® spotlight the best small businesses and their remarkable contributions to their communities.

Learn more about the BASA Awards® at https://www.basawards.com/.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

