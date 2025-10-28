Arbor® Snowboards and Hydro Flask® Announce Multi-Year Collaboration

Partnership launches with Red Gerard Pro Collection

VENICE, Calif. and BEND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor® Snowboards (Arbor) is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with Hydro Flask®, a Helen of Troy Limited brand and the leader in high-performance insulated drink ware. The collaboration kicks off in Fall 2025 with a pair of limited-edition water bottles that tie directly to some of Arbor's most anticipated snowboard releases.

Hydro Flask x Arbor Rain Water Bottle

At the heart of this partnership is Red Gerard, who rides for both Arbor and Hydro Flask. Red is currently laser-focused on his tun toward the 2026 Olympics, and the collaboration reflects the two brands' shared commitment to supporting him on and off the mountain.

Arbor x Hydro Flask Releases

Available Now: The first collaborative drop is built around Arbor's new Rain snowboard, featuring art by the legendary Ian Rhuter, with a Hydro Flask bottle designed in the same visual language.

Fall 2025: Later this season, a second release will connect Hydro Flask to the early release of Arbor's new Red Gerard pro model, the Red Pro , available in extremely limited quantities at select retailers.

Later this season, a second release will connect Hydro Flask to the early release of Arbor's new Red Gerard pro model, the , available in extremely limited quantities at select retailers. Fall 2026: The Red Pro and matching Hydro Flask water bottle debut in full. There will also be a high performance youth version of the kit, the Red Am, a youth-focused project Red himself is incredibly passionate about.

"I'm really stoked on the Hydro Flask x Arbor collab. I rarely leave my house without my water bottle, so it makes perfect sense," said Red Gerard. "It's awesome to have the graphics of my first pro model 'early-release' board dropping this December, and then another version when my model officially releases in the Fall 2026. Shout out to Arbor and Hydo Flask for bringing this to life."

"We're thrilled to partner with Arbor on this collaboration," says Larry Witt, president in the Home & Outdoor division at Helen of Troy. "Surf, skate, and snowboard culture has shaped Hydro Flask since the brand's early days. This collaboration with Arbor, strengthened by our shared connection to Red Gerard, represents the lifestyle, creativity and community we're proud to be part of."

Arbor General Manager Matt Patty adds, "This is just the start. We see a lot of synergistic potential in the connection between the two brands. Both care deeply about performance, design and the culture that surrounds life in the mountains. Red brings us together in a way that feels authentic and long-term. We're excited to keep building."

Another point of connection between the two brands is their shared commitment to environmental stewardship. Hydro Flask now joins Arbor in supporting Returning Roots, Arbor's long-standing reforestation initiative that works to restore native Koa forests in Hawaii and rebuild biodiverse ecosystems. This alignment underscores a partnership rooted not only in performance and design, but also in responsibility to the planet.

The first Arbor x Hydro Flask release, Rain, is available now and retails for $44.95. The Red Pro bottle and limited early board release will follow later this season, with the full Red Pro collection launching in Fall 2026.

About Arbor

Since 1995, Arbor's mission has been simple and unchanged; blend innovative construction, with aspects of traditional craftsmanship, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable materials and methods. Arbor sees this as the best way to deliver the performance and quality required for pursuing snowboarding, skateboarding, and the good times that happen along the way. For 28 years, Arbor has been proud to highlight the athletes and artists who support this approach and contribute so significantly to the brand's efforts. This mindful, more collective style ensures the planet is always considered as Arbor develops unique products for chasing life's great lines. For more information visit arborcollective.com.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask, a division of Helen of Troy Limited, was founded in 2009 with the goal of delivering high-performance insulated products to help people enjoy the things they like to do in the places they like to be. The company is the leader in award-winning double-wall insulated bottles, tumblers, mugs and leakproof caps and lids. Its lightweight, insulated soft coolers combine affordable durability with best-in-class insulation technology. Guided by its rally cry, Cut Loose Single Use, Hydro Flask is dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics. To learn more about Hydro Flask and to see the company's full lineup of award-winning products, visit hydroflask.com/.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The company sometimes refers to these brands as their Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit helenoftroy.com.

