TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology Corp., a global leader in industrial IoT and edge AI computing solutions, together with Datature, an innovator in no-code Vision AI platforms, and MemryX, a pioneer in AI accelerator chips, jointly announce a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating the deployment of intelligent, scalable, and integrated Vision AI solutions. This collaboration brings together complementary expertise to empower industrial applications across transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and smart cities.

ARBOR Technology, Datature, and MemryX Partner to Advance Vision AI at the Edge

Under the collaborative partnership, ARBOR's rugged edge computing platforms will be integrated with Datature's intuitive Vision AI software suite and powered by MemryX's efficient AI accelerator chips. This synergy enables enterprises to rapidly annotate datasets, train custom computer vision models, and deploy them seamlessly on ARBOR's edge devices enhanced by MemryX's high performance, low-power AI inference capabilities, all without writing a single line of code.

Stanley Li, General Manager of ARBOR Solution (ARBOR's U.S. subsidiary), commented:

"At ARBOR Technology, we're excited to collaborate with Datature and MemryX to bring no-code Vision AI to the edge, where real-time intelligence drives innovation. With ARBOR's proven expertise in system integration and advanced thermal design, our rugged edge platforms are optimized to accommodate high-performance AI modules while ensuring stable, reliable operation in demanding environments. By combining Datature's intuitive AI development platform, MemryX's efficient AI acceleration, and ARBOR's robust hardware and integration capability, we deliver a seamless, ready to-deploy Vision AI solution."

Brandon Neustadter, VP of Sales, added:

"Datature is excited to partner with ARBOR to combine our no-code vision AI platform with their advanced edge hardware, enabling customers to deploy powerful computer vision solutions faster and more efficiently."

Keith Kressin, CEO of MemryX, shared: "At MemryX, our goal is to make AI deployment simple, scalable, and efficient across any edge platform. Partnering with ARBOR and Datature brings that vision to life by combining powerful hardware, intuitive software, and efficient AI acceleration into one seamless ecosystem. Together we are enabling customers to move from idea to real-world Vision AI applications faster than ever while maintaining exceptional performance and power efficiency."

This partnership empowers customers to build, integrate, and scale computer vision applications efficiently across industries such as smart transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and public safety.

