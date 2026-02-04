ARBOR Technology Showcases COM-HPC and Edge AI Computers at Embedded World 2026, Unleashing the Power of Edge Intelligence
Feb 04, 2026, 04:19 ET
TAIPEI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology, a global leader in Industrial IoT and Edge AI computing, will participate in Embedded World 2026 from March 10–12 in Nuremberg, Germany (Booth No. 3-364). Under the theme "From Edge to Action," ARBOR Technology will highlight its advanced COM-HPC modules and edge AI computing solutions that empower data-driven decisions across precision medicine and intelligent transportation applications.
From Edge to Action: From Product Builder to Solution Provider
ARBOR Technology will feature a range of embedded products powered by Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD technology:
- COM-HPC: AI on Modules, Bandwidth on Demand
The COMX-A300 leverages Intel® Core™ Ultra architecture to redefine high-performance computing in a modular form factor. Supporting up to 96GB of DDR5 (6400MT/s) memory for ultra-fast throughput, it is purpose-built to handle demanding AI workloads across manufacturing, logistics, and industrial automation.
- Edge AI HPC: MedTech Redefined
Designed for the frontiers of genomic sequencing and medical imaging, the EdgeX-6000 brings server-grade power to the clinical edge. Featuring AMD EPYC™ Embedded 8004 processors with up to 64 cores and 128 threads, this platform combines GPU acceleration and AI optimization to ensure fast, reliable, and high-throughput medical data processing.
- AI Supercomputer Featuring NVIDIA Blackwell
The AEC-8000 is an industrial-grade edge AI computer using the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU, offering up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS and 4×25GbE LAN interfaces to process over 64 high-definition video streams for smart traffic and flow analysis.
- IP69K Extreme Rugged In-Vehicle Computer
The ARTS-7670 sets a new standard for durability in fleet management and transportation AI. Built to IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards, this rugged system is undergoing E-Mark certification to ensure reliable performance in the harshest mobile environments.
Cybersecurity and ESG Sustainability Vision
ARBOR Technology is committed to building secure industrial systems compliant with the IEC-62443-4-1 standard. At the exhibition, ARBOR Technology will also present a "Smart Factory ESG Carbon Management Solution," and the Taiwan Excellence Award-winning FPC-5211 fan-less Edge AI computer.
Visit ARBOR Technology to experience how we turn Edge AI potential into tangible action.
Exhibition Information
- Booth: Hall 3, 3-364
- Date: March 10–12, 2026
- Location: Nuremberg Messe, Germany
- More information:
https://www.arbor-technology.com/en/new-cate-first/exhibition-events
- Redeem Code: ew26567463 , Get Your FREE Ticket Here
