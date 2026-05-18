TAIPEI, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology, a global leader in Industrial IoT and Edge AI computing, will participate in COMPUTEX 2026, taking place June 2 - 5 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, Booth P0713. Under its signature vision "From Edge to Action," ARBOR will present a comprehensive lineup of cutting-edge industrial computing solutions designed to transform real-time data into actionable intelligence, bridging the gap between edge deployment and operational impact.

ARBOR Technology Showcases Edge AI and Industrial Computing Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026

Visitors will experience ARBOR's latest innovations across edge AI hardware, rugged embedded computers, vision AI and robotics. Highlights include the award-winning EdgeX-6000 Edge AI HPC Series, recognized as Best in Show at Embedded World 2026, which delivers exceptional AI inference performance for demanding industrial workloads. ARBOR will also feature the AEC-8000, powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Thor T5000, purpose-built for next-generation AI-embedded applications in smart manufacturing, logistics, and autonomous systems.

Completing the showcase is the IEC-6700 Edge AI Box PC featuring Intel's latest Panther Lake processors and enhanced AI computing capabilities. Additional solutions include the ARES-1983H-AI series with flexible M.2 AI accelerator expansion for scalable Edge AI deployment, as well as the ARTS-7670, an IP69K-rated waterproof fanless computer specifically engineered for harsh industrial and outdoor operating conditions.

Aligned with the "AI Together" theme at COMPUTEX 2026, ARBOR highlights its commitment to advancing Edge AI innovation with rugged, scalable, and AI-ready platforms that bridge edge computing and intelligent action.

Unlock the power of real-time intelligence at the edge. Click here to explore our Edge AI highlights and plan your visit to our Computex 2026 showcase.

SOURCE ARBOR Technology