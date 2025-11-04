TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of embedded and industrial computing solutions, proudly announces the COMX-A300 Edge AI Computing Module. Built on the industry-leading COM-HPC Client Type Size A form factor, this next-generation module is designed for applications that demand exceptional graphics performance, advanced multimedia I/O, and superior AI inference capabilities.

ARBOR Technology Unveils COMX-A300: High-Performance COM-HPC Module Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors

Built on the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra architecture, the COMX-A300 supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory (6400MT/s), ensuring faster data throughput and energy-efficient performance. Its Intel® Xe LPG graphics (up to 128EUs) power up to four independent 4K displays, making it ideal for AI vision, digital signage, and industrial HMI applications.

The COMX-A300 provides extensive I/O expansion and high-speed interfaces including PCIe Gen5, USB4, USB 3.2 Gen2, SATA 3.0, and dual 2.5GbE LAN ports with TSN & WOL support, enabling flexible system integration and future scalability. With its 8.5V–20V wide voltage input, -20°C to 60°C operating range, and TPM 2.0 security, it is engineered for robust operation in demanding industrial environments.

Advantages of the COMX-A300

Exceptional Computing Power for Demanding Edge Environments

The COMX-A300 leverages a powerful heterogeneous compute architecture to deliver top-tier AI inference and data processing where it matters most—at the edge.

High-Efficiency AI Acceleration

With processor cores and graphics engines optimized for machine learning workloads, the module handles multiple high-resolution camera streams in real time. Perfect for advanced applications such as industrial defect detection, smart traffic analysis, and autonomous robot navigation.

High Performance with Ultra-Low Latency

By deploying compute power directly at the edge, the COMX-A300 minimizes cloud transmission delays, enabling instant decision-making for mission-critical systems like autonomous machinery and emergency response platforms.

Jason Chu, Product Manager at ARBOR Technology, shared:

"The COMX-A300 is more than a module - it's a promise to empower our partners in the fast-evolving Edge AI market, by adopting the COM-HPC Client Type specification, it delivers uncompromising AI performance today and a clear upgrade path for tomorrow—reducing development risks and accelerating time-to-market."

The COMX-A300 combines premier computing performance with COM-HPC standardization, delivering a flexible, efficient platform that speeds time-to-market for next-generation solutions such as intelligent vision systems, medical imaging, and autonomous robotics. Designed for SI and OEM partners who demand innovation, reliability, and scalability, it's your gateway to mastering the Edge AI evolution.

SOURCE ARBOR Technology