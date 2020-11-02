Arbor Vita8 Announces Opening Of Largest Hemp Processing Facility in The Southeast Region

"In order for the industry to be successful everyone needs to be winning. That means farmers grow crops they can get processed, processors can process quality biomass they can sell to manufacturers, and manufacturers get a great value on quality extract for use in their products," say Jason Sirotin, Arbor Vita8 CEO. "Whether farmers are working with us or not, farmers should not put a seed in the ground unless they have a clear path to processing."

Arbor Vita8's new facility will come equipped with advanced technologies that will allow for increased production and output in the Southeast region. These technologies include an industrial dryer, able to dry 10,000 pounds of biomass an hour, and an industrial extractor with the capability to extract up to 5,000 pounds per day into crude, distillate, t-free distillate and more. This increased volume will help the Southeast gain traction in the hemp industry.

Accompanied with the new technologies, Arbor Vita8's talented staff will bring decades of experience across a range of industries to the Phenix City area. This expertise includes hemp cultivation, processing, and retail, video production, digital marketing, application development, and more.

In addition to the new hemp processing facility, Arbor Vita8 will be centering itself on becoming an educational leader in the hemp industry. The company has developed an educational hub delivering reliable, trustworthy information, covering topics such as best practices for growing, the tools of the trade, new technology, and beyond.

The new processing facility is located at:

15 Copeland Dr

Phenix City AL

36870

To learn more about Arbor Vita8, please visit their website at https://arborvita8.com/ . For more information about their educational hub, visit https://arborvita8.com/resource-center/ .

ABOUT ARBOR VITA8: Arbor Vita8 is a seed-to-sale commercial hemp company operating out of a 75,000 sq ft facility in Phenix City, Alabama. As the leading resource for licensed hemp seed sales, cultivation, processing and wholesaling, Arbor Vita8 is focused on helping our farming and manufacturing partners thrive. Visit https://arborvita8.com for more information.

Media Contact: Jason Sirotin

[email protected]

Main: (855) 633-3929 ext. 700

Mobile: (678) 855-5169

SOURCE Arbor Vita8

