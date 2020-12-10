Arbor Vita8 Elevates Hemp Industry Knowledge with Online Resource Center

With bits and pieces of knowledge spread out across the web, Arbor Vita8 sought to bring helpful information together in a central location. They're recently launched a resource center that does just that.

The Arbor Vita8 online information center takes a three-fold approach. One area supports a general understanding of hemp, its compounds, and how the industry works for farmers, manufacturers, and consumers. Another area speaks directly to hemp farmers, helping them get their grow started and giving them invaluable tips toward success. The third area keeps its finger on the pulse of hemp, sharing relevant news as it happens.

"Our goal with this collection of information is to continually provide fresh resources for anyone who wants to know more about hemp," says Jason Sirotin, Arbor Vita8 CEO. "This includes giving hemp farmers tips and strategies to make the growing process easier, as well as going into extreme details about hemp compounds and products to educate consumers."

New content loads weekly, addressing the most common topics around the entire hemp industry.

"This resource center gives our partners and customers a value-add to visiting our site and working with us. Not only do we sell the highest quality hemp-derived products, and offer superior hemp processing services, but we work extremely hard to be a useful resource to anyone interested in knowing more about hemp," says Sirotin.

To check out the Arbor Vita8 Resource Center, please visit each individual section directly:

General Education: https://arborvita8.com/category/education/

Farmer Knowledge: https://arborvita8.com/category/farmer/

News: https://arborvita8.com/category/news/

To learn more about the variety of services and products offered by Arbor Vita8, please visit their website at: https://arborvita8.com

ABOUT ARBOR VITA8: Arbor Vita8 is a seed-to-sale commercial hemp company operating out of a 75,000 sq ft facility in Phenix City, Alabama. As the leading resource for licensed hemp seed and clone sales, cultivation, processing, and wholesaling, Arbor Vita8 is focused on helping our farming and manufacturing partners thrive. With laser focus on the whole value chain, Arbor Vita8 is the right company to partner with. Visit https://arborvita8.com for more information.

Media Contact: Jason Sirotin

[email protected]

Office: (334) 370-2155

Mobile: (678) 885-5169

SOURCE Arbor Vita8

