Arborjet, Inc. Acquires Remaining Shares of Ecologel Solutions, LLC, Unifying Brands Under Arborjet | Ecologel

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arborjet, Inc., a leader in plant health care, has acquired the remaining shares of Ecologel Solutions, LLC, effective December 31, 2024. Arborjet purchased a majority interest in Ecologel in 2018, and after seven successful years of partnership, the brands are now fully unified under Arborjet | Ecologel.

"By fully integrating Arborjet and Ecologel, we make it easier for customers to work with us—especially those purchasing products from both brands," said President and CEO Russ Davis. "Together, we can create comprehensive programs that leverage the strengths of each product line, enhancing efficiency, customer support, and overall service quality."

This unification reinforces Arborjet | Ecologel's industry leadership, providing a comprehensive suite of plant and turf health solutions while expanding market reach. "Given the parallels between our strategies, philosophies, and markets, now is the right time to consolidate our leadership and provide one unified voice," said Ecologel President Rick Irwin.

"The additional Arborjet resources for research, development, and marketing will enable the expansion and enhancement of Ecologel's product line," added Jim Spindler, Director of Agronomy. "Innovation has always driven our growth, and Arborjet's team will build on that foundation."

A Legacy of Innovation

Founded in 2000, Arborjet began with tree injection solutions to combat the hemlock woolly adelgid pest outbreak. Over the past 25 years, its team of Ph.Ds., certified arborists, agronomists, and soil scientists has continued to develop cutting-edge technologies for the green industry.

Established in the early 1990s, Ecologel transformed an industrial dust suppressant into Hydretain®, a revolutionary moisture management solution that remains its flagship product. The addition of Spindler's BioPro line in 2008 further expanded Ecologel's offerings, including micronutrients, biostimulants, and soil amendments. Today, the company serves the landscape, sports turf, nursery, and agriculture markets with environmentally friendly solutions.

"We are extremely grateful for Rick, Jim, and the entire Ecologel team," said Davis. "Their hard work brought us to this milestone, and their continued guidance will be invaluable moving forward."

About Arborjet | Ecologel

Arborjet | Ecologel provides innovative plant health care solutions that promote sustainable landscapes, agriculture, turf, and tree care while ensuring responsible resource management.

For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Arborjet | Ecologel