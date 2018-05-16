Arborjet "Taking Root" College Scholarship Program Now Accepting Applications

Arborjet is committed to providing students the financial support they need to pursue career paths in these industries – and the opportunities are continuing to grow. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predict over 10% growth in the arboriculture field between 2016 and 2026. Tree care industry professionals are employed nationwide by private companies, utilities, municipalities, universities and the federal government.

Applicants for Arborjet's 2018 "Taking Root" scholarship program must be graduating U.S. high school seniors planning to major in forestry or a related major for the entire 2018-19 academic year at an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Interested students and educators can find out more about the scholarship by visiting Arborjet.com and applying directly at www.scholarsapply.org/arborjet. The application deadline is June 30, 2018.

"We want parents, educators, counselors and the tree care community to join us in encouraging young students to transform their ingenuity and passion into a career in this important industry," said Russ Davis, President and COO, Arborjet. "Through Arborjet's 'Taking Root' Scholarship Program, we recognize dedicated students who are already demonstrating achievement in their schools and communities and who plan to lend their skills and talents to grow our industry."

About Arborjet

Founded in 1999, Arborjet's mission is to develop the most effective formulations and delivery systems in Plant Health Care. As the premier solutions provider, the company is committed to advancing technology in the industries served through thought leadership, scientific research and exceptional customer service. As thought leaders, Arborjet recognizes ethical behavior, environmental responsibility and good stewardship as essential in sustaining business, customers and the planet.

Arborjet's products are for both residential and commercial application and are distributed throughout the United States. Arborjet is headquartered in Woburn, MA. To learn more about plant health products provided by Arborjet, visit www.arborjet.com.

