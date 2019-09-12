ArborLinks & Arbor Day Foundation Conservation Trail Now Open

"We're proud to continue to invest in preserving the land and communities that surround our clubs," said Dormie Network President Zach Peed.

The path is just one of many capital improvements to ArborLinks since becoming part of Dormie Network in 2015, including additional cottages, an on-course comfort station, bridge replacement, and golf cart fleet upgrades. Open to walkers, bikers, and golf carts, the pathway encourages visitors to appreciate a piece of Arbor Day Farm's land not previously accessible to the public, including an heirloom apple orchard and clonal walnut grove.

The opening of the conservation trail to the public coincides with Arbor Day Farm's September 7th grand opening of Treetop Village , a three-acre, family-friendly nature experience. For every tree that was removed to create the path, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to planting ten more in a forest of need.

"We have two world-class properties within walking distance of each other," said Arbor Day Farm Vice President Austin Mackrill. "By connecting them with this meandering trail meant to make the most of the land, we're strengthening both properties."

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at www.DormieNetwork.com .

