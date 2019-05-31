ArborLinks Announces Completion of Renovations ahead of Grand Opening Event

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArborLinks has officially opened its doors after substantial renovations, including a complete clubhouse redesign, the construction of additional on-site lodging, and the addition of an on-course comfort station. The club's Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, which officially opened for the season on May 1st, has also seen agronomic improvements, cart path renovations, fertility treatments, and widespread course conditioning.

ArborLinks, one of six private destination golf clubs comprising Dormie Network, initiated a complete overhaul and expansion of its clubhouse late last year. The project began with an addition on the east side of the facility (more than doubling its size), which was followed by a complete remodel and reconfiguration of the club's indoor and outdoor lounges, meeting spaces, cellar, back-of-house kitchens, offices, and pro shop. The new layout offers an open floorplan with high ceilings, spacious entryways, and sizeable windows, creating an open yet intimate atmosphere brought to life by natural light and a quiet farmhouse aesthetic. A careful mix of old and new, the facility features salvaged brick fireplaces, wood beams and columns, rusted metal fixtures, reclaimed and upcycled materials, and classic antique pieces. Downstairs, a more intimate space includes a wine cellar, a full-service bar and lounge, and a private dining space. The facility also includes two outdoor porches.

ArborLinks has also finished construction on five additional four-plex cottages to more than double its current on-site accommodations. Each is well-appointed with premium finishings, providing overnight accommodations for up to 40. Over the last year, the club has also allocated substantial resources to course conditions, leveraging network-wide economies of scale to streamline more intrusive conditioning practices, including semi-annual aerification procedures and ongoing fertility treatments. Meanwhile, course improvements have included disciplined day-to-day maintenance, as well as larger projects such as bridge constructions, green renovations and green surround reconstructions, cart path renovations, and the construction of an on-course comfort station.

In the coming months, ArborLinks will work alongside the Arbor Day Foundation to break ground on the installation of an approximately one-mile conservation trail. The pathway (a walking trail also accessible by electric golf cart) will connect ArborLinks to Arbor Day Farm, a 260-acre recreational space that includes Lied Lodge & Conference Center. The initiative honors the longtime partnership between the two properties and makes the amenities offered by both even more accessible to corporate clients and families alike.

Above all, the ArborLinks renovations are aimed at restoring the property to the glory of its surroundings—hundreds of acres of Nebraska countryside in a small, rural city first settled along the Missouri river in 1846. "Our approach has been to reconstruct ArborLinks in a way that honors the history behind this land and the way of life it represents," said Dormie Network President Zach Peed, a Nebraska native with deep roots in agriculture, the state, and the Midwest. "As Dormie Network grows, ArborLinks reminds us where we came from and keeps us grounded in our values—family, community, and stewardship."

The official opening of ArborLinks will happen over three, three-day Grand Opening events happening June 3rd through June 9th.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas. Each offers an unadulterated destination golf experience with unmatched golf, hospitality, cuisine, and accommodations ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at www.DormieNetwork.com.

