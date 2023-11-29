Arbor's Servicer Ratings Affirmed and Positive Outlook Rating Assigned by Fitch

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

29 Nov, 2023, 13:03 ET

Fitch Ratings Recognizes Arbor's Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed Arbor Multifamily Lending, LLC's (Arbor) commercial primary and special servicer ratings, further solidifying Arbor's position as a trusted partner in the multifamily lending industry. Concurrently, they have assigned a Positive Outlook to each rating, reflecting an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

  • Commercial primary servicer rating at 'CPS2'; Outlook Positive;
  • Commercial special servicer rating at 'CSS3+'; Outlook Positive.

"The assignment of the Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's 12–24 month view on the trajectory of Arbor's primary servicer rating, noting that as the new borrower website is fully realized and deployed and turnover within the primary servicing function continues to stabilize, positive rating movement is possible." – Fitch Ratings

Read more from Fitch about the key rating drivers behind this announcement.

Direct inquiries to [email protected].

About Arbor

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender, Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Arbor is rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch. In June 2023, Arbor was added to the S&P SmallCap 600® index. Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

SOURCE Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

