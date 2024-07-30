Arborum Napa Valley Commits $1 Million to Local and Environmental Causes Before August 20 Wine Release

New St. Helena Winery Meets Goal of Significant Contributions to Key Napa Social Services and Environmental Organizations

ST HELENA, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caren and Nick Orum, proprietors of Arborum Napa Valley, today announced that they have met their goal of committing $1 million to local Napa social services and environmental conservation organizations before the release of their first wines from their CCOF-certified organic hillside vineyard on August 20, 2024. The inaugural wines, a 2021 Proprietary Red Wine ($265) from their historic St. Helena hillside vineyard and a 2022 Proprietary White Wine ($125), are crafted by prestigious winemaker Andy Erickson. Going forward, 100% of the net earnings from all wine sales will support these same purposes.

Beyond the Orum's passion for making great wine in partnership with Oscar Renteria, his farming team, and Winemaker Andy Erickson, the true heart of Arborum is the desire to help make the world a better place.

Winemaker Andy Erickson stated, "Caren and Nick's unwavering commitment to establishing a world-class vineyard drew me to Arborum, but it's their steadfast vision and commitment to supporting our local community and environmental causes that truly sets them apart."

Arborum supports the following charitable organizations:

10,000 Degrees

Supporting low-income students to and through college and beyond

Collective Napa Valley

Forest Health Initiative: fire mitigation and reforestation

Kiss the Ground

Promotes regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for our wellness, water, and climate crisis

Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation

Supporting Napa Valley's vineyard workers through education and professional development

Point Reyes National Seashore Association

Conservation of seashore and wilderness areas for future generations

Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center

Serving Napa's Latino community with health, education, and social service resources

Save the Redwoods League

Protecting and restoring redwood forests and connecting people to their peace and beauty

Shine Napa Valley

Ensuring all Napa youth have access to the mental health services they need

Founded by Caren and Nick Orum, who purchased the property in 2013, winemaker Andy Erickson crafts two proprietary wines for Arborum. For the Proprietary Red, Cabernet Sauvignon is sourced from Hidden Key, Arborum's certified organic estate vineyard, located just north of St. Helena on the east-facing slopes of Spring Mountain in the Mayacamas Range. The Proprietary White is a blend of Sauvignon Musqué, Sauvignon Blanc, and Semillon from Coombsville, with an estate Cabernet Sauvignon joining the portfolio in the future. The 20-acre Arborum Estate features a CCOF-certified organic vineyard and olive orchard. The Orums dedicate all net earnings from Arborum to worthwhile causes with each wine release, and they are committing $1 million to local and environmental causes for their inaugural 2024 launch. For more information about Arborum, please visit arborum.com or email [email protected].

