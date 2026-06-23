Arborwear Selects Centric PLM to Strengthen Collaboration and Accelerate Product Development

Rugged workwear innovator branches out with Centric PLM to centralize vendor communication and growth

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that rugged workwear designer, Arborwear, has selected Centric PLM™ to centralize vendor communication, accelerate product development and future-proof growth. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care products as well as multi-category retail, to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Arborwear LLC

Founded by arborists in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Arborwear has grown into a trusted brand specializing in durable, functional workwear for tree care, landscaping, construction and outdoor professionals. With more than 150 core products, Arborwear balances comfort, protection and durability, serving customers across North America through direct-to-consumer channels and specialty retailers.

Before adopting Centric PLM, Arborwear struggled with fragmented communication and manual ways of working that caused inefficiencies. "We had to download PDFs and email vendors, then record updates back in PLM manually. There was a lot of back and forth and files scattered across different locations," explains Tessa Puruczky, Product Development Manager at Arborwear.

Arborwear needed a solution to centralize vendor communication, improve version control and streamline workflows across teams. With rapid growth and frequent updates, the company required a scalable platform that could ensure accuracy, speed and collaboration throughout its entire product development process.

The existing workload was very manual and unreliable, says Puruczky, "It took minutes just to save one change in our old system. Sometimes it didn't even save… It slowed everything down." Realizing the need for a more reliable platform, Arborwear looked to Centric PLM.

Centric PLM was selected due to the intuitive interface, robust tech pack capabilities and ability to centralize vendor communication. Arborwear saw Centric PLM as the best choice to provide an actionable source of truth for product data, ensuring accuracy and consistency across all teams and partners.

With over 150 core products and up to 40 updates annually, Arborwear expects to gain even stronger SKU control, accurate inventory tracking and more efficient sample and testing management. "We're planning to track all our sample testing in Centric PLM, who received it, when it was returned – to keep all that information centralized," shares Puruczky.

Looking ahead, Arborwear sees Centric PLM as a long-term partner for growth. "Centric PLM offers so many options that will scale with us as we grow – it was the best choice for the future," explains Blake Banks, Senior Design and Product Developer. Blake emphasized how the Centric team has been instrumental in ensuring a smooth adoption process and building user confidence across the organization, to further enhance Arborwear and lay a strong foundation for continued success.

"We are delighted to welcome Arborwear to the Centric Software family," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "Arborwear's dedication to functional innovation for demanding environments demonstrates the kind of resilience and agility that Centric PLM is designed to drive. We look forward to partnering with them to enhance product development and deliver high-performance gear for outdoor workwear."

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Arborwear (www.arborwear.com)

Arborwear designs rugged, functional workwear created by arborists for outdoor professionals. Based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Arborwear develops durable apparel for tree care, landscaping, construction and other industries with a mission to keep hardworking people safe, comfortable and productive year-round.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning & Pricing™, a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution.

a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning & Pricing, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software