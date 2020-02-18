Arborwell Wins "Trifecta" Award From California Urban Forests Council

"It goes without saying (though I'll say it as many times as I need to) our most important priority is for everyone to return safely to their families at the end of each day," says Andy LaVelle, President of Arborwell. "Safety is no accident at Arborwell, and we have Bill Owen, his team and the employees of Arborwell to thank for that."

Bill Owen has built the Arborwell Safety Department that exists today. He has given multiple lectures and presentations regarding safety in the tree care industry, and continues to be a pioneer in the field. Bill is passionate about trees, but his main priority is helping others. Specifically, he is focused on impacting safe work practices by helping others make smart decisions about their own safety.

"Receiving the trifecta award affirms the success of the training programs I created at Arborwell," says Bill Owen. "The award is significant because urban forestry requires a focused and intentional approach to training and development. The mission of the Arborwell safety department is 'share knowledge to progress.' Receiving this award shows me that my efforts to help my organization reach its goals are also impacting the industry at a broader level."

About Arborwell

Arborwell is an employee-owned professional tree management company committed to providing arboricultural services that enhance the beauty, health, safety and value of trees. They value their customers, employees, and community while contributing to and saving a healthy, sustainable environment through the proper management of trees. Arborwell offers tree pruning, removal, preservation, installation, tree wellness services, and arborist consultations to commercial and apartment property managers, homeowners' association managers, contractors, golf courses, and municipalities.

SOURCE Arborwell