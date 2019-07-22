Arbour Group Expands Its Regulatory Compliance Footprint in Cambridge, MA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbour Group LLC, a global provider of regulatory compliance services for the life sciences industry, has named industry executive RJ Lemieux as their new Chief Commercial Officer. Lemieux brings 20 plus years of experience in strategy consulting and professional services within the Big 4 environments of biotech, pharma, diagnostics and medtech industries. In addition, RJ has had deep experience growing and managing revenue plans while adding value to business competitive operating strategies.

Lemieux will be responsible for increasing Arbour's top line growth while bridging the long-term strategy of acquisitions and organic activities. "The Boston and Cambridge areas represent such a vibrant and diverse life sciences community that will continue to experience dramatic growth. Our strong investment community, coupled with world-class healthcare and educational facilities, will continue to attract the premier life science firms from around the world," Lemieux noted. "Arbour Group has over 20 years of global compliance experience and exceptional delivery performance with over 250 life sciences companies. I am extremely excited by Arbour's local presence in such a dynamic market."

"Arbour is excited with RJ's addition to the Arbour team. He shares our vision and commitment to giving more than 100% to satisfy our customers need. We look forward for him to be the key contributor in expanding our Boston presence and complement our planned growth activities", President of Arbour Group, Ashan Raza stated.

