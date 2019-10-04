Arby's Franchisee Opens New Restaurant in Spring Hill, FL

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Red Hat Group ("Mosaic") will open a new Arby's restaurant in Spring Hill, Florida. The Grand Opening is set to be Wednesday, October 9th. The Spring Hill location will be 1 of 40 Arby's franchises operated by Mosaic across Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.

"We're proud to be working with the Spring Hill community to bring an Arby's restaurant to the area", said Thomas Brown, Vice President of Mosaic Red Hat Group. "We have been adamant about finding a location in this community for some time. We are proud of the team that we have selected to operate this location. This is the first of many restaurants coming to the Tampa area."

On Wednesday, October 9th, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Hernando County's Chamber of Commerce. The store will also be giving away free Arby's for one year to the first 50 guests. These events will take place at the store's address, which is 1135 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606.

This new store highlights the Inspire Design prototype, providing customers with a fresh new color palette, communal tables, contemporary lighting, warm woods and subway tile finishes.

The store hours will be 10:00 am to 11:00pm Monday through Sunday.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Red Hat Group is managed by Mosaic Management, LLC, which is a fully integrated Atlanta-based management firm specializing in the investment, development, and operations of multi-unit portfolios in the food and beverage, hospitality, and real estate industries.

Mosaic Red Hat Group plans to open its 2nd location in Riverview, FL in November with plans to open 13 new stores over the next 5 years in the Tampa market.

For employment opportunities, go to mosaicredhatgroup.com and select the Spring Hill and Riverview locations for more information.

