Arby's Franchisee Opens New Restaurant in Tarboro, NC

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Red Hat Group ("Mosaic") will open a new Arby's restaurant in Tarboro, North Carolina. The restaurant will be open to the public on Monday, January 20th. The Grand Opening is set to be Saturday, February 1st. The Tarboro location will be 1 of 42 Arby's franchises operated by Mosaic across Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia. It will be the 3rd restaurant built by the franchisee in the last 3 months.

"We are excited to be bringing an Arby's restaurant to the Tarboro community," said Brian Lasure, Area Supervisor for Mosaic Red Hat Group. "In all my years of working in this business, I have never worked with a more inviting community than the city of Tarboro. I would like to thank Catherine Grimm, the planning director with the town of Tarboro. She was instrumental in the development of this restaurant. I would also like to thank our general manager, Bobby Nearn, for all of his hard work in getting our staff ready to open to the public. Between the city and our team, we have a winning combination that should set us up for success for many years to come."

On Saturday, February 1st, the store will also be giving away free Arby's for one year to the first 50 guests. These events will take place at the store's address, which is 221 Western Blvd., Tarboro, NC 27886.

This new store highlights the Inspire Design prototype, providing customers with a fresh new color palette, communal tables, contemporary lighting, warm woods and subway tile finishes.

The store hours will be 10:00 am to 11:00 pm Monday through Sunday.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Red Hat Group is managed by Mosaic Management, LLC, which is a fully integrated Atlanta-based management firm specializing in the investment, development, and operations of multi-unit portfolios in the food and beverage, hospitality, and real estate industries.

For employment opportunities, go to mosaicredhatgroup.com and select the Spring Hill and Riverview locations for more information.

SOURCE Mosaic Red Hat Group

