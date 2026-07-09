ARC Academy Launches Live, Online Courses for Insurance Company Professionals

Register for a complimentary Course, 'Insurance Financial Reporting Overview' being held on July 15th

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Academy, a division of TAC₄ ® Solutions, LLC, announced the June launch of its live insurance education platform, developed for professionals working in statutory reporting, insurance operations, regulatory filings, examinations, audits, IT, executive leadership, and financial reporting.

ARC Academy exists to strengthen professional knowledge by inspiring growth of the individual, elevating the strategic voice of the insurance professional, and empowering lasting financial success for the organization. The curriculum is developed by professionals with decades of experience in insurance accounting, statutory reporting, data architecture, system transformation, regulatory compliance, and organizational health. Each course is two hours and eligible for CPE credits.

"The insurance industry is different, and the training should be too," said T. Alan Claypool, President of ARC Academy. "For example, completing an NAIC filing is a small part of what insurance accountants do. The real value of their work is being able to explain the numbers when management, auditors, or regulators ask specific questions. ARC Academy was built to help insurance professionals have a 360-degree view of the insurance ecosystem from regulatory compliance to systems transformation. Insurance accounting and systems anchor the financial stability and trust our industry depends on."

On July 15, 2026, ARC Academy is hosting 'Insurance Financial Reporting Overview', a complimentary two-hour live course eligible for 2 CPE credits. The course is designed as a starting point for new hires in insurance accounting, finance, or audit; professionals coming from non-insurance industries; and IT, data, or operations teams supporting financial reporting.

The course explains why insurance financial reporting exists, how statutory accounting differs from GAAP, and why insurance companies report financial results differently from most other businesses. Participants will learn how financial statements support solvency, regulation, and policyholder protection, with a focus on understanding the intent behind the numbers.

ARC Academy offers a full July schedule with additional courses throughout 2026 across insurance accounting, reporting, regulation, risk, team effectiveness, and related topics.

Register for the complimentary July 15th course and view the full 2026 ARC Academy Catalog.

About ARC Academy

ARC Academy, a division of TAC₄® Solutions, LLC, provides live, online CPE eligible courses built for insurance professionals. Its curriculum is developed by people who understand the work, not just the material.

SOURCE ARC Strategic Services