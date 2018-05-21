Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS

The certification signifies compliance with international best practices, and a commitment to a repeatable, continuously improving, risk-based information security management system. Far more than simple permissions and access controls, such a system extends past online security and includes security protocols for people, processes, and IT systems.

"For us, the ISO 27001 certification represents an external validation of a belief we have always held," said Rahul Roy, Chief Technology Officer for ARC. "Your data is private, your data security matters, your data is yours, and it should be protected. This has been a constant theme for our development and network teams since ARC began developing information management platforms in 2000. While it was no surprise to us that our systems were found to be robust, and were certified relatively quickly, the certification provides comfort and confidence for our customers and partners."

ARC'S certification covers information, management, and processing facilities hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and the design, development, implementation, and operation of the systems, applications, databases, and networks inside ARC. The company's certifying body is Otabu Certification Limited (UK).

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. distributes documents and information to facilitate communication for design, engineering, construction, real estate, and facilities professionals. The company provides cloud and mobile solutions, professional services, and hardware to help its customers around the world reduce costs, improve information access and control, and communicate more effectively. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

