Arc announces new financial impact analysis tools for green building professionals

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arc announced a new partnership with Autocase that will allow green building professionals to gain economic insights into the buildings and portfolios they manage. Arc is a global technology company that operates the Arc performance platform, which allows professionals overseeing the sustainability of buildings and places to collect data, manage and benchmark progress, measure impact and improve performance. Arc empowers its users to understand and enhance their sustainability performance, improve occupant experience and indoor environmental air quality, report on ESG metrics and pursue green building certification.

Autocase is an applied economics firm focused on providing insights on the financial performance of properties and organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Autocase provides state-of-the-art models to quantify the lifecycle impacts of building performance, including a building's triple bottom line cost-benefit analysis.

The partnership with Autocase expands the Arc platform's capabilities with new features that help Arc users create more sustainable, resilient and cost-effective buildings with robust economic insights.

Autocase financial models allow Arc users to develop the business case for performance targets, such as net zero carbon. Autocase tools enable project teams to express performance improvement in terms of economic costs and benefits for owners, occupants and society. Arc users are able to seamlessly use existing performance data, including a free, 12-month retrospective analysis of social, environmental and economic costs. Premium subscribers can perform more extensive analysis, including evaluating the costs and benefits for specific targets, which extend to zero net energy, percentage performance improvements, and absolute targets.

Autocase can help green building professionals understand which design features will have the biggest financial impact on their project, quantify those qualitative benefits of green building projects and showcase operational savings. Using Autocase's financial impact analysis tools can help projects define the business case for their ESG and sustainability goals. These business cases inform early project planning, communicate the full value of sustainable design decisions and help justify sustainable actions internally or to investors and project owners.

"Autocase turns measured, real world performance into dollars-and-cents costs and benefits for owners, occupants, and society. This helps establish the business case for green buildings and communicate with important stakeholders. This is a capability Arc users have requested, and our new partnership delivers," said Chris Pyke, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product, Arc.

"Our mission is to empower you to create a more sustainable, resilient and cost-effective built environment, by unleashing the power of economic insights at scale, converting a complex analysis into an affordable and easy to use cloud-based software," explained John Williams, CEO and Co-founder of Autocase.

Arc users, such as Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson airport, are already using these new tools to achieve their sustainability goals. Autocase's economic modeling technology has helped the airport make targeted, data-driven investments to promote economic stability and social and environmental sustainability including prioritizing investments based on life-cycle cost analysis, total cost of ownership, integrating environmental sustainability into decision making and promoting a people-oriented work environment.

About Arc

Arc is a technology company owned by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the global certification body for LEED. Arc believes that performance is the future of green building and through its Arc performance platform, helps users achieve LEED certification, improve building sustainability, manage complex portfolios and transform cities and communities. Over 20,000 projects around the world are using the platform to track and improve their data, covering 4.62 billion square feet of space in 130 countries, and impacting 9.71 million building occupants. Visit arcskoru.com for more information and learn more at arcskoru.com/articles.

About Autocase

At Autocase, we are true believers in the contribution of economics, and business case analyses to support justification of improved building and infrastructure designs. Our product, Autocase®, automates the business case to help architects, engineers, and owners easily and cost-effectively showcase the financial and broader environmental and social benefits from improved building and infrastructure designs. Autocase was founded in 2012, and since then our mission has been to empower architects, sustainability specialists and owners to create a more sustainable, resilient and cost-effective built environment, by unleashing the power of economic insights at scale. Our Autocase software application and our Autocase Advisory Services has helped over $100 billion worth of projects justify a higher standard of building and infrastructure design and move beyond simple analyses to full triple bottom line analyses.

