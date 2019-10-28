ARC by Crown Group Wins Two Top Industry Awards for Architecture and Design

The Architecture MasterPrize, is one of the most comprehensive architecture prizes in the world and celebrates the best in design excellence and innovation of architectural, interior, and landscape design.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) is the peak industry association for the Australian residential building sector and its awards recognise excellence in residential construction and design excellence.

Arc by Crown Group has become a global icon since it welcomed its first residents and hotel guests in late 2018. Designed by internationally acclaimed Koichi Takada Architects, this 25-story building located at 161 Clarence Street in Sydney's CBD, has a mix of 148 residential apartments, 73 serviced hotel apartments and luxurious five-star resort-style amenities.

The striking heritage-inspired street level rustic brick arches and 59 gleaming white cathedral-like curved arches envelop the tower's rooftop lounge and garden, forming a striking new addition to Sydney's skyline.

It is renowned for its ice-cave themed indoor swimming pool, spa, gym, and rooftop garden area with stunning city views.

At ground-level, Arc by Crown Group's modern retail precinct is home to Michi Izakaya & Ramen, Ministry of Coffee, Delicatessen by Pony Dining and Grew & Co Fine Jewellery.

Crown Group Chief Operating Officer Pierre Abrahamse said the two prestigious industry awards recognised the company's dedication to creating iconic new landmarks and the creative vision of internationally acclaimed Koichi Takada Architects.

"This award recognised the unique and innovative design, as well as outstanding and extraordinary workmanship, of Arc by Crown Group team, which has created a global icon by pushing the boundaries and setting a new benchmark for the architectural and design professions globally," Mr. Abrahamse said. "This jewel in the crown of Sydney embodies all that Crown Group stands for - it is an architectural masterpiece that changes the skyline of Sydney, inspiring others, today and for generations to come."

Arc by Crown Group has previously won a number of architecture awards for its innovative design features including the 2019 MBA's best Commercial Pool and best Commercial spa, UDIA NSW Awards for Excellence 2019 commendation, 2019 Architizer A+Awards Residential - Multi Unit Housing - High Rise (16+ Floors) Jury Vote and Popular Choice Awards, 2018 Property Guru Best Condo Development and 2015 International Property Awards Best Residential Development Australia.

About Crown Group

Crown Group Holdings (Crown Group) is a leading Australian property group specialising in property development, property investment and serviced apartments. The company was co-founded by architect Mr. Iwan Sunito and engineer Mr. Paul Sathio with its first project in 1996.

Crown Group has successfully completed major developments in Sydney's best locations including Bondi, Bondi Junction, Parramatta, Ashfield, Epping, Homebush, Newington, Pennant Hills and Rhodes and most recently the 25-storey Arc by Crown Group in Sydney CBD and 2017 Property Council of Australia's Annual Property Congress' one of the World's Best Projects Infinity by Crown Group in Green Square.

Today, Crown Group boasts a portfolio of eight major projects under development and in the pipeline. It is currently developing three major projects in the Sydney area: the $500 million five tower precinct Mastery by Crown Group in Waterloo being developed with Mitsubishi Jisho Residence; Waterfall by Crown Group in Waterloo; and Eastlakes Live by Crown Group the most exciting new address in the Eastern Suburbs.

Crown Group launched SKYE Suites in Parramatta in August 2017 and SKYE Suites Sydney in October 2018. It is due to open SKYE Suites Green Square (Sydney) soon.

Awards

Crown Group has been awarded more than 30 high-profile industry awards including the UDIA NSW Awards for Excellence 2019 commendations for Arc and Mastery by Crown Group; 2018 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) NSW Best Mixed-Use Development and 2016 International Property Awards Best Residential High Rise Architecture Australia for V by Crown Group Parramatta; 2017 Property Council of Australia's Annual Property Congress' one of the World's Best Projects for Infinity by Crown Group; 2017 Master Builders Association NSW Excellence in Construction Awards for Skye by Crown Group; 2015 International Property Awards Best Residential Development Australia for Arc by Crown Group; 2015 MBA NSW Excellence in Construction Awards for Viking by Crown Group Waterloo and 2014 UDIA NSW President's award – considered one of the highest property development accolades in Australia – for the seven-tower, resort-style development Top Ryde City Living.

For the past two years, SKYE Suites Sydney won the Best Tech Hotel award and SKYE Suites Parramatta earned a Highly Commended for Best Serviced Apartment Property at the HM Awards 2018 & 2019.

