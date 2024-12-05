Arc Capital Partners & SKB Acquire Two Industrial Advanced Manufacturing Buildings in Supply-Constrained Gilbert, Arizona Submarket

PHOENIX, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Capital Partners (Arc), in partnership with ScanlanKemperBard (SKB), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two fully leased industrial and advanced manufacturing facilities located at 1250 and 1300 North Fiesta Blvd in Gilbert, Arizona—a highly sought-after submarket within the Southeast Valley of Phoenix, known for its strong demand and limited supply of industrial space.

The property encompasses 194,000 rentable square feet of premium industrial space across two freestanding buildings. These facilities feature robust infrastructure, including approximately 8,000 amps of power and five acres of outdoor storage area, catering to the needs of advanced manufacturing tenants. Fully leased to three tenants, the properties are well-positioned to benefit from the sustained growth of advanced manufacturing and light industrial activity in the area. With a submarket vacancy rate below 5%, Gilbert's Southeast Valley demonstrates a dynamic market environment. Located less than one mile from US 60 and Loop 101 freeways, with convenient access to Interstate 10, the property offers an ideal location for industrial tenants seeking easy connectivity to major regional transportation routes.

Strategic Opportunity in a Growing Sector

"We are excited to partner with SKB on the acquisition of this fully occupied, high-quality asset," said Neville Rhone, Managing Partner at Arc. "The property is well-positioned to benefit from strong regional tailwinds, given recently announced semiconductor manufacturing investments supported by the transformative CHIPS and Science Act. We believe this property's infrastructure and location offer significant potential for long-term value."

"These assets provide key competitive advantages, including substantial outdoor storage and superior power infrastructure," added Dixon Hinderaker, Vice President of Acquisitions at SKB. "This combination makes them highly desirable for advanced manufacturing and light industrial tenants seeking flexible, well-equipped spaces in prime locations."

Enhancements to Add Value

Arc and SKB plan targeted improvements to the property, including addressing deferred maintenance, optimizing loading efficiency, and updating exterior aesthetics to align with market expectations. These enhancements aim to increase the property's value and appeal to existing and future tenants.

Commitment to the Phoenix Market

This acquisition marks SKB's fifth active investment in the Phoenix market, demonstrating the firm's commitment to expanding its footprint in one of the nation's fastest-growing industrial and advanced manufacturing regions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Arc to add this strategic asset to our portfolio," said Charles Ferguson, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at SKB. "This aligns with our focus on supply-constrained submarkets and reinforces our commitment to Phoenix's continued growth."

About Arc Capital Partners

Arc Capital Partners is a leading institutional real estate owner and investment manager, focused on transforming mixed-use environments. Founded in 2013, the firm is led by principals with over $10 billion in transaction experience. Arc Capital Partners targets middle-market investments in high-barrier-to-entry Sunbelt markets with strong demographic growth fundamentals. As a diverse-owned firm, Arc pursues a range of investment strategies, including preferred equity, joint ventures, and direct investments, with an emphasis on value-added returns and downside protection. For more information, please visit www.arccapitalpartners.com.

About ScanlanKemperBard (SKB)

ScanlanKemperBard (SKB) is a commercial real estate investment and development firm specializing in office, industrial, flex, and mixed-use properties. SKB's approach emphasizes value creation through thoughtful investment strategies and proactive property management, delivering sustainable long-term results for both tenants and investors.

