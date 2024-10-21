ARC Group Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reliable and Superior Investment Advisory Service and Its Market-leading Position

ARC Group leverages its experience, expert workforce, and personalized customer relationships to build its brand among industry stakeholders and beyond.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the mid-market investment advisory services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ARC Group with the 2024 Asian Company of the Year Award. The company is one of Asia-Pacific's leading financial advisors, and through its comprehensive service provisions, innovation, and strategic market positioning, it has carved a niche in the financial domain, including equity markets such as initial public offerings (IPOs), special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), and prominent merger and acquisition (M&A) deals. ARC Group's foray into the SPAC market in 2013 gave the company a significant first-mover advantage, which it capitalized on during the 2019 boom. To stay ahead of the curve and in response to changing geopolitical needs, ARC Group has put together a strong cross-border team that has been instrumental in helping companies transition their business from China to other Southeast Asian countries.

ARC Group’s foray into the SPAC market in 2013 gave the company a significant first-mover advantage, which it capitalized on during the 2019 boom.

ARC Group also expanded its coverage of boutique advisory services for capital markets into countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. Its diverse service portfolio enables the client to see ARC Group as its one-stop solution for changing economic needs. The company's focus on mid-tier firms in Asia caters to the clientele that other banks largely underserved, cementing its leadership position. This approach expanded its market presence and allowed it to capture emerging opportunities. The company prides itself in providing service continuity even after completing the listing process for continuous support, making it the go-to firm for clients in its home country and Malaysia. The company also has the unique distinction of being the only broker-dealer with a local presence in Indonesia for listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ.

Janani.S, associate director at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "ARC Group identified an opportunity in the mid-market clientele whose business needs were largely out of the purview of the large investment banks. This gap identification distinguished ARC Group from competitors and helped the company cement its position as one of the few firms targeting this niche in the region."

ARC Group recorded significant growth in year-over-year revenues. In a market filled with direct and indirect competitors, ARC Group's competitive edge lies in its strong local presence and personalized services. By targeting high-risk and high-reward regions in Southeast Asia like Malaysia, ARC Group leverages its local expertise and years of experience to eliminate industry rivals. With this regional footprint, ARC Group can provide adaptable and durable business solutions to fulfill customer demands in various areas. High client satisfaction and repeat business, which demonstrates its capacity to provide reliable and superior service, enhance ARC Group's reputation as a trustworthy and essential partner in the investment banking sector. When competitors were laying off their workforce and cutting costs, ARC Group sustained and emerged as the market leader—thus building the image of stability in tough waters—something customers in a space like financial advisory services highly preferred.

"ARC Group excels in the financial services industry through three main streams of work: capital markets, M&A, and consulting. Its expertise in these areas, combined with strategic initiatives and advanced technology, enables ARC Group to provide comprehensive support to clients. In addition, the company's ability to anticipate market trends and offer tailored services ensures high client satisfaction and repeat engagements," added Janani. The factors above and its strong overall performance have earned ARC Group Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Company of The Year Award in the Asian mid-market investment advisory services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91 9953764546

E: [email protected]

About ARC Group

ARC Group is a Hong Kong-based global financial services and advisory firm with deep roots in Asia. Since its founding in 2015, ARC Group has earned a strong reputation for delivering innovative, client-focused solutions across a comprehensive suite of services, including IPOs, SPACs, and M&A transactions.

By focusing on the mid-market segment, ARC Group has filled a crucial gap left by larger investment banks, positioning itself as the go-to advisor for businesses with unique needs that are often overlooked. This strategic approach allowed ARC Group to top the SPAC M&A rankings in 2022, by both transaction volume and value, cementing its status as a global leader in SPAC and IPO advisory.

Beyond equity markets, ARC Group provides a wide range of financial services, including M&A advisory, financing, and venture capital. Additionally, its independent consulting division specializes in guiding clients through the challenges of operating across Asia, Europe, and the US.

With a presence in 12 countries across 3 continents, ARC Group is dedicated to delivering boutique advisory services, underpinned by a long-term commitment to client growth and success.

For more information or any questions, please contact:

Sergio Camarero,President, [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anna Sahlberg Carlsson, Marketing Manager,[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan