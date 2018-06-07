ARC Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Marisela Barcenas as its Controller

Barcenas, a CPA, brings many years of accounting and financial leadership experience to ARC Group that she acquired throughout her career at a combination of public accounting firms and companies operating in a variety of industries. She has particular expertise with technical accounting, financial reporting, strategic financial leadership, auditing, resource utilization, capital projections and tax compliance. Barcenas most recently served as the CFO of Diversified Consultants, Inc., a leading provider of accounts receivable management functions, after serving as its Chief Accounting Officer for several years.

"We are very pleased that Mari has joined our team," stated Seenu G. Kasturi, Chief Financial Officer of ARC Group. "The hiring of a controller has been a big priority for us as we position the company for its next phase of growth. Mari brings a wealth of financial knowledge and experience to ARC Group and will be an integral part of our management team as we build ARC Group into a holding company comprised of a diversified portfolio of leading brands and profitable businesses."

"I am excited to be a part of ARC Group," stated Marisela Barcenas. "The company is executing an aggressive growth plan that will be both challenging and very rewarding. I am impressed with their leadership team and operations and see many opportunities to utilize my financial leadership skills to help the company achieve its goals. I look forward to working with Seenu and the rest of the ARC Group team to help build the company into a successful multi-brand enterprise."

Dick's Wings restaurants are family fun fooderys® where both families and sports fans can go to enjoy a unique restaurant experience from first bite to last call®. Dick's Wings offers a variety of boldly-flavored menu items highlighted by its award-winning, Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings and hog wings and its Dick's Blingz® boneless chicken wings, for which it boasts 365 mouth-watering flavors. It also offers customers a variety of fresh sandwiches, burgers, wraps, salads and signature waffle fries. Guests enjoy these menu items in an elevated sports-themed environment that includes flat screen TVs located throughout each restaurant and children's areas filled with video games and other forms of children's entertainment.

Dick's Wings is actively offering franchise opportunities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information about Dick's Wings exciting menu offering and locations, and for additional franchising information, please visit www.dickswingsandgrill.com.

About ARC Group, Inc.

ARC Group, Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is the owner, operator and franchisor of the Dick's Wings & Grill concept. Now in its 23rd year of operation, Dick's Wings prides itself on its award-winning chicken wings, hog wings and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. Dick's Wings has 15 restaurants in Florida and five restaurants in Georgia. It also has two concession stands at TIAA Bank Field (formerly EverBank Field), home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as a concession stand at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, home of the National Arena League's Jacksonville Sharks.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

