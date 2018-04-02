ARC Group, Inc. Announces Record 2017 Financial Results

The Company achieved the following financial results for its 2017 fiscal year:

Revenue increased 248% to $4,445,663 for 2017 from $1,275,448 for 2016.

for 2017 from for 2016. Loss from operations decreased $728,611 to $84,614 during 2017 compared to $813,225 during 2016.

to during 2017 compared to during 2016. Adjusted income from operations, a non-GAAP measure, was $388,591 during 2017 compared to $380,790 during 2016.

during 2017 compared to during 2016. Net income was $344,740 , or $0.05 per share, during 2017 compared to net loss of $813,713 , or $0.12 per share, during 2016.

, or per share, during 2017 compared to net loss of , or per share, during 2016. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $388,591 during 2017 compared to $380,790 during 2016.

during 2017 compared to during 2016. Adjusted net income per share was $0.06 for 2017 and 2016.

for 2017 and 2016. Cash flows from operations was $248,345 during 2017 compared to cash used by operations of $10,087 during 2016, an improvement of $258,432 .

A reconciliation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is included in the table below entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures".

"We are very excited about our 2017 results," stated Richard W. Akam, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Group. "The revenue, net income and cash flows that we generated this past year are by far the best we have achieved since becoming a publicly-traded company in 2011. Our financial results were positively impacted by the two company-owned restaurants that we purchased in December 2016 through our acquisition of Seediv. We generated $3,502,080 of sales through these restaurants during 2017, a substantial increase from the $130,861 that we generated during the short period that we owned them during 2016."

"Our results from continuing operations were very strong this past year when you consider the effects of certain non-cash expenses and other one-time items," stated Seenu G. Kasturi, President and Chief Financial Officer of ARC Group. "These charges collectively accounted for more than $470,000. With these charges added back, our adjusted income from operations was $388,591. Our cash flows were similarly very strong this year, as we generated $248,345 in positive cash flow from operating activities."

2017 Highlights and Outlook

The Company had several notable achievements during 2017, including the following:

Seenu G. Kasturi was appointed as the Company's President, Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

was appointed as the Company's President, Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Company entered into a new partnership with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars under which it will serve as a sponsor of the Jaguars for the next five football seasons under the designation "Official Wings of the Jacksonville Jaguars" and operate two concession stands at TIAA Bank Field (formerly EverBank Field).

The Company implemented an innovative stock incentive program for its franchisees to promote and more closely align the interests of the Company's franchisees with those of its shareholders.

"We also hired Eide Bailly LLP, one of the largest accounting firms in the country, as our new independent accounting firm this past year," stated Akam. "Many of the steps that we took during 2017 were designed to position us for our next phase of growth. We intend to continue strengthening and growing our legacy Dick's Wings brand as well as acquiring financial interests in leading restaurant brands that will offer us product and geographic diversification. We also intend to continue to focus on our operational efficiencies and formalizing best practices throughout our franchise. This will help us achieve our long-term goal of transforming ARC Group into a holding company comprised of a diversified portfolio of leading brands and profitable businesses that are all strong contributors to our bottom line."

Dick's Wings restaurants are family fun fooderys® where both families and sports fans can go to enjoy a unique restaurant experience from first bite to last call®. Dick's Wings offers a variety of boldly-flavored menu items highlighted by its award-winning, Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings and hog wings and its Dick's Blingz® boneless chicken wings, for which it boasts 365 mouth-watering flavors. It also offers customers a variety of fresh sandwiches, burgers, wraps, salads and signature waffle fries. Guests enjoy these menu items in an elevated sports-themed environment that includes flat screen TVs located throughout each restaurant and children's areas filled with video games and other forms of children's entertainment.

Dick's Wings is actively offering franchise opportunities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information about Dick's Wings exciting menu offering and locations, and for additional franchising information, please visit www.dickswingsandgrill.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares it's consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to disclosing financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this release also includes non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company's core business operations, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings. Accordingly, they may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

For the purposes of this press release, the following non-GAAP financial measures have the following meanings:

"Adjusted income from operations" means income / (loss) from operations plus depreciation expense, Seediv compensation expense, other Seediv transaction costs, the Seediv earnout payment, stock-based compensation expense, and loss on impairment of investment in Paradise on Wings.

"Adjusted net income" means net loss plus interest income, interest expense, depreciation expense, Seediv compensation expense, other Seediv transaction costs, the Seediv earnout payment, stock-based compensation expense, gain on write-off of liabilities, loss from investment in Paradise on Wings, loss on impairment of investment in Paradise on Wings, gain on sale of investment in Paradise on Wings – related party, gain / (loss) on settlement of litigation, gain on settlement of liabilities, gain on write-off of notes payable, gain on write-off of stock subscriptions payable, and other income.

"Adjusted earnings per share" means adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2018 and available online at www.sec.gov.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table below entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

About ARC Group, Inc.

ARC Group, Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is the owner, operator and franchisor of the Dick's Wings & Grill concept. Now in its 23rd year of operation, Dick's Wings prides itself on its award-winning chicken wings, hog wings and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. It also offers its own proprietary line of craft beers under the name "Dick's Craft Beers". Dick's Wings has 17 restaurants in Florida and five restaurants in Georgia. It also has two concession stands at TIAA Bank Field (formerly EverBank Field), home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

ARC Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























December 31,









2017

2016















Assets





























Cash and cash equivalents





$ 145,346

$ 50,923

Accounts receivable, net





166,987

67,395

Accounts receivable, net – related party





1,505

14,568

Ad funds receivable, net





36,837

-

Ad funds receivable, net – related party





2,280

-

Inventory





45,417

45,250

Notes receivable, net





28,522

63,742

Interest receivable, net





-

838

Deposits





21,189

1,806

Other current assets





5,923

-

















Total current assets





454,006

244,522

















Notes receivable, net of current portion





5,106

29,379

Property and equipment, net





99,114

80,948

















Total assets





$ 558,226

$ 354,849















Liabilities and stockholders' deficit





























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$ 467,264

$ 735,331

Accounts payable and accrued expenses – related party





94,150

98,434

Accrued interest





13,472

2,594

Settlement agreements payable





264,997

253,724

Accrued legal settlement





155,935

148,105

Notes payable – in default





-

7,000

Notes payable – related party





30,503

232,572

Contingent consideration





199,682

20,897

Other current liabilities





9,147

5,096

















Total current liabilities





1,235,150

1,503,753

















Total liabilities





1,235,150

1,503,753















Stockholders' equity deficit:





























Class A common stock – $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized,













6,950,869 and 6,647,464 shares issued and outstanding at













December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively





69,509

66,475

Additional paid-in capital





3,995,306

3,747,953

Stock subscriptions payable





26,853

150,000

Accumulated deficit





(4,768,592)

(5,113,332)

















Total stockholders' deficit





(676,924)

(1,148,904)

















Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit





$ 558,226

$ 354,849

ARC Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

























For the Years Ended December 31,









2017

2016















Revenue:













Restaurant sales





$ 3,612,951

$ 130,861

Franchise and other revenue





676,007

630,791

Franchise and other revenue – related party





156,705

513,796















Total net revenue





4,445,663

1,275,448















Operating expenses:













Restaurant operating costs:













Cost of sales





1,201,825

28,082

Labor





1,159,026

32,258

Occupancy





238,376

17,030

Other operating expenses





779,644

10,807

Professional Fees





407,512

169,190

Employee compensation expense





388,944

502,493

General and administrative expenses





354,950

980,670

Loss on impairment of investment in Paradise on Wings



-

348,143















Total operating expenses





4,530,277

2,088,673















Loss from operations





(84,614)

(813,225)















Other income / (expense):













Interest expense





(29,980)

(37,703)

Interest income





2,340

896

Gain on write-off of liabilities





251,238

-

Loss from investment in Paradise on Wings





-

(222,685)

Gain on sale of investment in Paradise on Wings –













related party





24,000

-

Gain on settlement of litigation





-

82,642

Gain on settlement of liabilities





-

175,449

Gain on write-off of notes payable





7,000

-

Gain on write-off of stock subscriptions payable





150,000

-

Other income





24,756

913















Total other income / (expense)





429,354

(488)















Net income / (loss)





$ 344,740

$ (813,713)















Net income / (loss) per share – basic and fully diluted





$ 0.05

$ (0.12)















Weighted average number of shares













outstanding – basic and fully diluted





6,817,310

6,608,225

ARC Group, Inc. Reconcilation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)















Table 1: Adjusted Income From Operations





































For the Years Ended December 31,









2017

2016















Income / (loss) from operations (as reported)





$ (84,614)

$ (813,225)

















Depreciation expense





17,180

507

Seediv compensation expense





-

230,412

Other Seediv transaction costs





-

502,856

Seediv earnout payment





178,785

20,897

Stock-based compensation expense





277,240

91,200

Loss on impairment of investment in Paradise on Wings



-

348,143















Adjusted income from operations





$ 388,591

$ 380,790































Table 2: Adjusted Net Income and Net Income Per Share



































For the Years Ended December 31,









2017

2016















Net income / (loss) (as reported)





$ 344,740

$ (813,713)

















Interest expense





29,980

37,703

Interest income





(2,340)

(896)

Depreciation expense





17,180

507

Seediv compensation expense





-

230,412

Other Seediv transaction costs





-

502,856

Seediv earnout payment





178,785

20,897

Stock-based compensation expense





277,240

91,200

Gain on write-off of liabilities





(251,238)





Loss from investment in Paradise on Wings





-

222,685

Loss on impairment of investment in Paradise on Wings



-

348,143

Gain on sale of investment in Paradise on Wings – related party

(24,000)

-

Gain / (loss) on settlement of litigation





-

(82,642)

Gain on settlement of liabilities





-

(175,449)

Gain on write-off of notes payable





(7,000)

-

Gain on write-off of stock subscriptions payable





(150,000)

-

Other income





(24,756)

(913)















Adjusted net income





$ 388,591

$ 380,790















Adjusted earnings per share – basic and fully diluted:



























Net loss per share (as reported)





$ 0.05

$ (0.12)

















Adjusted net income per share





$ 0.06

$ 0.06















Weighted average number of shares













outstanding – basic and fully diluted





6,817,310

6,608,225

