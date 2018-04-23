ARC Group, Inc. Announces Sponsorship Agreement With The Jacksonville Sharks

The Sharks are a professional arena football team that competes in the National Arena League and won the inaugural season championship during 2017. They had been previously competing in the Arena Football League since 2010. Under the agreement, ARC Group will serve as a sponsor of the Sharks during the 2018 through 2020 football seasons. The Sharks will market the Dick's Wings & Grill brand at all Sharks regular season home football games and certain playoff games with stadium signage, broadcast advertising, program ads and digital advertising on the Shark's website.

ARC Group also entered into a food service agreement with SMG Food and Beverage to offer food and beverages at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena during the more than 100 events to be held at the arena during 2018, including Jacksonville Sharks football games, Jacksonville Icemen hockey games, and a variety of concerts, shows, conventions and other sporting events.

"We are delighted to introduce Dick's Wings to our Sharks fans and build upon the exciting football experience that we offer to the people of Jacksonville," said Jeffrey Bouchy, Operating Manager and Co-Founding Owner of the Sharks. "We chose Dick's Wings because we admire and share their commitment to the values of community involvement, integrity, and hard work. Offering Dick's Wings' quality products is another great way for us to enhance the football experience and make Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena a great place for Sharks fans and their families."

"We are very pleased to be working with the Jacksonville Sharks, bringing together two great Jacksonville brands and aligning us with one of the most exciting teams in the National Arena League," stated Richard Akam, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Group. "With the addition of the Jacksonville Sharks to our existing sponsorship arrangement with the Jacksonville Jaguars®, we now have the privilege of serving Jacksonville's football fans year-round. This will help us reach a lot more consumers in Jacksonville than we were able to before. We look forward to working with the Sharks to enhance the fan experience at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena."

Dick's Wings restaurants are family fun fooderys® where both families and sports fans can go to enjoy a unique restaurant experience from first bite to last call®. Dick's Wings offers a variety of boldly-flavored menu items highlighted by its award-winning, Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings and hog wings and its Dick's Blingz® boneless chicken wings, for which it boasts 365 mouth-watering flavors. It also offers customers a variety of fresh sandwiches, burgers, wraps, salads and signature waffle fries. Guests enjoy these menu items in an elevated sports-themed environment that includes flat screen TVs located throughout each restaurant and children's areas filled with video games and other forms of children's entertainment.

Dick's Wings is actively offering franchise opportunities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information about Dick's Wings exciting menu offering and locations, and for additional franchising information, please visit www.dickswingsandgrill.com.

About the Jacksonville Sharks

The Jacksonville Sharks are members of the National Arena League (NAL). They were the 2017 NAL Champions and ArenaBowl XXIV Champions and play all home games at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. Sharks Nation Memberships for the 2018 season are now available. Shark Nation Memberships start as low as $75. To become a Shark Nation member or for more information please call (904) 621-0700. Follow the Sharks on facebook at facebook.com/jaxsharks and on Twitter and Instagram @jaxsharks, as well as the Attack Dance Team at facebook.com/sharkattackdance and Chum at facebook.com/chumsharks.

About ARC Group, Inc.

ARC Group, Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is the owner, operator and franchisor of the Dick's Wings & Grill concept. Now in its 23rd year of operation, Dick's Wings prides itself on its award-winning chicken wings, hog wings and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. It also offers its own proprietary line of craft beers under the name "Dick's Craft Beers". Dick's Wings has 17 restaurants in Florida and five restaurants in Georgia. It also has two concession stands at TIAA Bank Field (formerly EverBank Field), home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

