ARC Health Demonstrates Strong Growth in First Half of 2024

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health (ARC), a Thurston Group portfolio company and leading provider of mental and behavioral health services, is pleased to announce the success of numerous growth initiatives in the first half of 2024. After two years of growing rapidly by cultivating new partnerships, ARC has focused its efforts in 2024 toward organic growth and the integration of existing partner groups. Now one of the largest outpatient behavioral health managed service organizations operating with over 100 locations and 1,400 providers, ARC's continued growth demonstrates its commitment to increasing access to high quality mental and behavioral health services and providing best in class outcomes to our patients.

New Site Development

Since January 2024, ARC has opened new or expanded services at 12 locations and is under development for seven new outpatient clinics. Backed by deep analysis and efficiently executed through a proven process, these expansions are designed to provide tailored services to address the mental health needs of their communities with the support of ARC's national network. These new sites allow ARC to provide expanded and enhanced care to communities across the country.

Expansion of Services

In the first half of 2024, ARC has expanded its services to include multiple employee assistance programs across the country and hired over 300 clinical providers while achieving an industry leading retention rate. Operating in 18 states and treating nearly 80,000 patients per month, ARC's continued growth demonstrates its commitment to increasing access to high quality mental and behavioral health services. ARC is not only expanding access to care, but also leveraging data insights to identify the healthcare needs of their communities to expand service offerings to address shortfalls in available care. The wealth of clinical and operational expertise shared across ARC enables practices to rapidly establish new service lines and employ best practices.

Clinical Care and Operational Achievements

ARC has implemented a number of initiatives focused on improving both clinical care and operational efficiency. ARC has debuted new technology systems to track patient outcome data, integrate human resources management, and provide actionable operations data to streamline systems and processes at the partner practices. Additionally, ARC created a Professional Development Program to provide continuing education as well as collaborative training to all providers and practice leaders within ARC. By leveraging technology combined with the subject matter expertise resident across the ARC group, partners can implement data-driven decisions as well as best practices to improve clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. Commercial payors recognize the value of this datadriven approach, as demonstrated by the successful renegotiation of numerous contracts across ARC practices, that provide a win-win-win for the patients, payors and ARC Health.

"We believe that we are better together," stated Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health. "We spent two years partnering with the highest quality practices providing the services that are most needed to advance mental health care across the country. Our focus for this year has been to implement the systems, processes, and technical tools to leverage our collective capabilities to expand access for mental health to the communities that need it most and to elevate the standard of care for our patients."

Dan Davis, Managing Partner of Thurston Group, mentions "We are thrilled with the continued success ARC has achieved during the first half of 2024." He added, "ARC is benefiting from the numerous initiatives that have been implemented and we are confident they will continue to drive practice growth, success and better care to patients throughout the country."

To lead the integration of these services, oversee the expansion of care, and improve operational efficiency, ARC added Dan Decker to serve as the Executive Vice President for Operations. A former aerospace executive and military officer, Dan brings a wealth of organizational leadership, operational experience, and expertise integrating high-pace and high-growth organizations to ARC.

2024 Outlook

For the remainder of 2024, ARC remains focused on advancing the technical and organizational infrastructure, increasing the rate of organic growth, and improving operational efficiency. The leadership team is committed to harnessing the power of collaboration to advance the quality and reach of mental health care across the nation.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 38-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

