ARC Health Reflects on Transformative Year in 2024

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health (ARC), a Thurston Group portfolio company and leading provider of mental and behavioral health services, celebrates a year of substantial growth and integration. After two years of growing rapidly by cultivating new partnerships, ARC has focused its efforts in 2024 toward organic growth and the integration of existing partner groups. Now one of the largest outpatient behavioral health managed service organizations operating with 88 locations and 1,300 providers, ARC's continued growth demonstrates its commitment to increasing access to high quality mental and behavioral health services and providing best in class outcomes to our patients.

Expanding Services

Now operating in 21 states and treating nearly 80,000 patients per month, ARC has demonstrated scalable, repeatable, and data-driven growth to provide tailored services to address the mental health needs of local communities both through the establishment of new sites and the expansion of services at existing facilities. In 2024, ARC has opened new or expanded services at 15 locations in 2024 and is under development for eight new outpatient clinics in early 2025. By leveraging the clinical expertise of the ARC community, ARC practices can rapidly expand service offerings with clinical best practices to ensure patients have access to the full spectrum of care.

Clinical Care and Operational Achievements

Internally, ARC focused on several initiatives to improve clinical care, operational efficiency, and collaboration among partnered practices. In 2024, ARC implemented an integrated human resource management system across all partnered practices, debuted a new technology system to track patient outcome data, supported the migration of several practices to improved electronic health record systems, and streamlined operational processes to both improve data-driven feedback and expedite the ability to provide services to patients in need. Additionally, ARC established a Professional Development Program to provide continuing education as well as collaborative training to all providers and practice leaders within ARC.

These integration initiatives have fostered a culture of collaboration and sharing of both expertise and data across ARC practices. This culture has enabled ARC to hire over 600 clinical providers in 2024, while achieving an industry leading retention rate. Additionally, the clinical outcomes measurement platform that ARC implemented, Mirah, allows the collection of valuable data to support measurement-based-care and demonstrates ARC's commitment toward improving clinical care and patient outcomes.

"This has been a transformative year for ARC Health," stated Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health. "We have solidified a strong and scalable organizational foundation with outstanding clinical partners. With this foundation, combined with the diverse depth of expertise at ARC, we are postured not only for continued growth in 2025, but more importantly, we are positioned to meet the needs of our patients with premier clinical care."

2025 Outlook

Looking ahead to 2025, ARC remains focused on supporting its partners through continued expansion of patient services, clinical collaboration, integration of technical support and data-driven feedback, and operational efficiency. The leadership team remains committed to advancing the quality and reach of mental health care across the nation.

Dan Davis, Managing Partner of Thurston Group said, "As a proud partner of ARC Health, we are thrilled to see the tremendous progress made in 2024. The organization's focus on organic growth, integration of existing partnerships, and commitment to clinical excellence and operational efficiency have laid a strong foundation for long-term success. Moving into 2025, we are confident that ARC is strategically poised in elevating its industry presence."

