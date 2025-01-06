Arc Home Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointments of Chief Production Officer and Chief Operations Officer

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Home, a leading Non-QM and Non-Agency mortgage lender, proudly announces the addition of John Gibson as Chief Production Officer and Eamon Cantwell as Chief Operations Officer. With decades of leadership experience at some of the nation's top TPO lenders, their expertise will drive growth and enhance Arc Home's innovative offerings, including HomeEQ, the company's fully digitized HELOC solution.

John Gibson will focus on enhancing Arc Home's production capabilities, strengthening broker and correspondent relationships, and advancing the growth of its Non-QM, Non-Agency, and HomeEQ products. He shared, "I'm honored to join a talented team committed to delivering innovative solutions for our clients and their borrowers. My focus is on equipping our partners with the tools and resources they need to thrive, backed by a sales team that prioritizes advocacy and excellence."

Eamon Cantwell will lead efforts to streamline processes, optimize operations, and deliver exceptional service across all channels. Drawing from his diverse background, he stated, "Having recently worked as a broker originating Non-QM loans, I've experienced firsthand the challenges clients face and where processes can become inefficient. I'm excited to join ARC Home to work with an amazing team to remove bottlenecks and create seamless, scalable processes that drive growth for our broker, delegated and non-delegated partners while delivering exceptional service."

Brian Devlin, CEO of Arc Home, emphasized the significance of these appointments, saying, "John and Eamon bring unparalleled expertise and leadership to Arc Home during a transformative time for the industry. Their contributions will strengthen our operations, deepen our partnerships, and position Arc Home as a trusted leader in Non-QM and Non-Agency lending."

