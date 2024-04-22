Arc Home Unveils New Brand Identity to Reinforce Its Commitment to Simplifying Non-QM Lending

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Home, a leader in Non-QM and Non-Agency lending, is excited to announce a significant corporate rebranding to underscore its commitment to streamlined and efficient mortgage solutions. With a fresh logo, vibrant new color scheme, and a clear tagline—Non-QM Made Simple—Arc Home is poised to strengthen its industry presence and service offerings.

"Since stepping into my role last October, I've witnessed the tremendous potential for growth and innovation within our company," said Brian Devlin, President and CEO of Arc Home. "Our new brand identity is a testament to this potential—ushering in a new era for Arc Home with enhanced products and cutting-edge technology tailored to our brokers and correspondent lenders."

Gerard McGeever, EVP of Marketing at Arc Home, added, "This rebrand isn't just about aesthetic changes. It's about making a promise to our team, our partners, and the entire mortgage community that we are dedicated to making the Non-QM process as straightforward and accessible as possible. We are here to support our partners, grow together, and continue setting standards of excellence in the industry."

Arc Home looks forward to this exciting new chapter, confident that the rebrand will enhance its leadership position in the Non-QM lending space. This rebrand marks the beginning of many strategic initiatives; designed to streamline processes and enhance success in Non-QM lending. As the industry continues to evolve, Arc Home remains committed to adapting and offering its partners comprehensive and practical solutions.

