Arc Initiatives Launches 'Arc North Star,' Expands Public Affairs and Issue Advocacy Expertise in Minnesota

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arc Initiatives, a fully integrated public affairs consulting firm, announced an official and physical strategic expansion into Minnesota with the formation of Arc North Star, a dedicated political, communications, and public affairs practice in Minnesota with a new office near the Capitol in Saint Paul.

Arc North Star's staff and their strategic partners across the Arc Initiatives family are leaders in electing progressive candidates in Minnesota, driving successful strategies for organizations with a mission to do good, and leading campaigns in the health care, climate, conservation, budget and revenue, care, labor, and workers' rights issue advocacy spaces, among others.

The firm's collective history and deep roots in the state have resulted in historic wins for clients and Minnesotans.

"Arc Initiatives was integral to my campaign for Attorney General in 2018, and I could not imagine my run for re-election in 2022 without their strategic and creative leadership. I'm thrilled Arc is expanding their Minnesota presence and excited they'll continue guiding and securing results for strong leaders in the North Star State," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

In addition to exciting new communications and advocacy projects Arc North Star has undertaken in Minnesota this year, several of which are on track to secure major victories during the current legislative session, Team Arc continues to play a major role in longstanding advocacy campaigns like the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters.

"For the past decade, the team at Arc Initiatives has been an invaluable strategic partner for the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters - advising us both on Minnesota politics and in federal affairs in Washington, D.C. I am thrilled to see they are growing their capacity to offer Minnesota organizations and causes the benefit of their media, strategy, political savvy, and relationships both in St. Paul and in Washington," said Becky Rom, National Chair, Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters.

Arc North Star understands how to bring together:

political analysis and organizing;

paid, owned and earned media;

political and advocacy campaign strategy; and

grassroots advocacy and persuasion

— to create change at the local, state, and federal levels for Minnesotans.

Contact: Faisa Ahmed, [email protected], (612)-532-8622

