Arc Publishing now available in AWS Marketplace

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Publishing, the digital experience platform that powers more than 1,200 global sites that reach over 1.5 billion monthly unique users, today announces it is now available in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, giving AWS customers a seamless way to experience and buy Arc's industry-leading tools and capabilities through a simplified purchasing process to get to market faster.

"Arc has set itself apart by enabling organizations to not only create and deliver dynamic digital experiences, but provide greater control to create new experiences on the fly without engineering support," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc Publishing. "Through the AWS Marketplace listing, AWS customers can now more easily experience the power of Arc firsthand."

Arc provides enterprise brands with an end-to-end integrated cloud-based solution that supports rich content creation, multichannel distribution, site rendering, and eCommerce – built on an extensible, API-first platform. Its suite of tools has been battle-tested by some of the world's biggest content producers, ensuring streamlined and efficient workflows that foster collaboration among teams regardless of location.

Arc enables digital transformation for organizations of all sizes with a flexible platform that can be customized to meet a range of business needs, allowing companies to prioritize implementation of specific capabilities and build on those over time. With Arc, organizations also have access to a pipeline of innovation and feature development that allows them to refocus resources on other business initiatives that support over company goals and strategy.

In addition to its listing on the AWS Marketplace, Arc is an advanced technology partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), joining more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies and the majority of Fortune 500 companies who leverage APN Partner solutions and services for the benefit of their customers.

Learn more about Arc Publishing's digital experience platform in the AWS Marketplace here.

About Arc Publishing

Arc Publishing (https://www.arcpublishing.com/) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art digital experience platform and suite of tools that's engineered to meet the demands of modern publishers, brands and broadcasters around the world. Built by The Washington Post, Arc technology handles complex multi-site publishing and audience needs across video, web, apps, subscriptions and ad monetization, providing a competitive advantage enhanced by a set of sophisticated machine learning and AI-powered tools. Arc has powered the digital transformation of clients both large and small across the globe, currently serving more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly. At its core, Arc is about speed and innovation: for readers, newsrooms, brands, advertisers and developers.

Contact: Molly Gannon, [email protected]

SOURCE Arc Publishing