Arc Publishing releases enhancements to its turnkey subscriptions product, accelerating time-to-market to monetize content and increasing audience segmentation and targeting

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Publishing today introduces five new enhancements to its turnkey digital subscriptions platform, furthering customers' ability to quickly begin monetizing their content across platforms.

As a turnkey product serving 50 million registered and paying users globally, Arc Subscriptions handles the entire purchase flow from registration and offer creation to checkout and billing.

This newly-announced release provides everything customers need to design and deliver complex user journeys and checkout experiences in industry-leading onboarding timeframes. This includes:

The release of a new subscription module in Themes , Arc's site development quick-launch toolkit. Using Themes, customers can shorten the time it takes to launch a new digital subscription offering, enabling Arc customers to go-to-market with a new subscription service within just 30 days.

New mobile software development kits (SDKs) for native iOS and Android apps, making it possible for customers to launch a new digital entitlement on native mobile platforms alongside web.

The integration of a customer data platform (CDP), BlueConic, to provide real-time insights and dynamic, multi-dimensional segmentation using first-party data. Through this integration, Arc customers can go beyond traditional analytics to leverage behavioral indicators, location, device type and more to personalize elements like on-site messaging, offers and paywall settings to more effectively monetize their audience.

Expanded payment capabilities to meet growing demand for payment flexibility. Arc Subscriptions has integrated with flexible payment orchestration platform Spreedly to further payment acceptance from a wide-range of global payment providers and optimize transaction success.

Expansion of Arc's experience testing capabilities, enabling users to quickly test, launch and iterate individualized subscriber acquisition experiences and content on both the web and in native apps.

"Speed-to-market is more critical than ever for organizations, especially when it comes to delivering content and being able to monetize that content," said Matt Monahan, VP of Product for Arc Publishing. "That's why we're investing in building an ecosystem that lets our customers move quickly with the flexibility they need to meet their business goals. We've taken the work out of integrating a complex web of partners and platforms and made those integrations a native part of Arc, allowing our customers to focus on what is important to them: launching and growing their subscription businesses."

About Arc Publishing

Arc Publishing ( https://www.arcpublishing.com/ ) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art digital experience platform and suite of tools that's engineered to meet the demands of modern publishers, brands and broadcasters around the world. Arc has powered the digital transformation of clients both large and small across the globe, currently serving more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly.

Arc technology handles complex multi-site publishing and audience needs across video, web, apps, subscriptions and ad monetization, providing a competitive advantage enhanced by a set of sophisticated machine learning and AI-powered tools.

Arc is about speed and innovation: for readers, newsrooms, brands, advertisers and developers.

for readers, newsrooms, brands, advertisers and developers. Arc Subscriptions is a full-featured headless digital entitlement and subscriptions solution serving 50 million registered and paying users globally. Subscriptions provides a sophisticated product management component (PIM), pricing and promo engine, content entitlement system, and handles the entire purchase flow from registration to offer creation to checkout and billing. It integrates seamlessly with the rest of the Arc suite, allowing combined content and commerce experiences.

