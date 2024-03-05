ARC SELECT 2024 at Rehs Contemporary

A Group Exhibition in partnership with The Art Renewal Center

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc. is thrilled to announce their upcoming group exhibition, ARC SELECT, showcasing the works of nine extraordinary artists. Scheduled to open at the gallery's location on 55th Street in New York City on April 4, 2024, this highly anticipated event promises to captivate art enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Tina Spratt "Elysium" Margo Selski "Little Miss Sisyphus"

The exhibition, curated by Rehs Contemporary, will highlight a group of artists whose works exemplify superior technical skills and classical training, while embracing contemporary themes and styles. Each artist brings a unique perspective and mastery of their craft, creating a diverse and dynamic showcase of artistic talent.

Among the featured artists is Tina Spratt, whose awe-inspiring "Elysium" will take center stage in the exhibition. Measuring 30 x 36 inches and executed in oil on linen panel, "Elysium" portrays a woman lying on a bed, her hands running through her auburn brown hair as it cascades towards the ground. Adorned in an intricately embroidered kimono, she exudes an aura of serene beauty. Shana Levenson, another award-winning artist, will present a collection of her iconic mylar balloon paintings featuring high-end fashion designer logos set against a backdrop of vibrant florals. Each piece offers a whimsical commentary on consumer culture and luxury brands. Margo Selski, known for her fantastical approach to painting, draws inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland. Her surreal scenes invite viewers on a journey through a dreamlike landscape filled with wonder and intrigue.

In addition to paintings by Allen Douglas, Greg Hildebrandt, Roland Mikhail, Christine Porter Lofaro, and Mike Wimmer, the exhibition will also feature sculptures by Dan Chudzinski. Each artist brings a unique perspective and artistic vision to the showcase, creating an immersive and captivating experience for visitors.

"We are thrilled to present this exceptional group of artists whose works exemplify the highest standards of artistic excellence," said co-director Alyssa Rehs. "From traditional techniques to innovative approaches, each artist offers a fresh perspective that is sure to enthrall visitors."

All works featured in the exhibition will be available for sale, providing attendees with the opportunity to acquire pieces from some of the most talented artists working today.

Don't miss the chance to experience this exceptional exhibition of contemporary art at Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc. from April 4th through May 3, 2024.

If you would like to request high-resolution images of featured work, please contact Lance Rehs at [email protected].

About Rehs Contemporary

Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc. is a leading destination for contemporary art in New York City, specializing in works that demonstrate superior technical skills and classical training. With a commitment to showcasing artists who push the boundaries of traditional art forms, Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc. offers a dynamic platform for emerging and established talents alike.

