Arc Welding Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030 at a 4.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arc Welding Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Arc Welding Equipment Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Arc Welding Equipment estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Energy & Utilities, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Arc Welding Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd.

American Torch Tip

Arc Machines, Inc.

Automation International, Inc.

Beijing Time Technologies Co., Ltd.

Colfax Corporation

Costruzioni Elettromeccaniche Annettoni S.p.A. (CEA)

Daihen Corporation

Doncasters Group Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

ITW Welding

Kobe Steel Ltd.

NIMAK GmbH

Panasonic Welding Systems Co., Ltd.

Shandong AoTai Electric Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Hugong Electric (Group) Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Riland Industry Co., Ltd.

Telwin SpA

The Lincoln Electric Company

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Arc Welding Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nj2mv0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets