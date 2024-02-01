DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arc Welding Inverter Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global arc welding inverter market is expected to reach an estimated $13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global arc welding inverter market looks promising with opportunities in the high-tech industry, heavy industry, and light industry markets. The major drivers for this market are growing industrialization and the development of global infrastructure, rising construction activity, the expanding automobile industry, and the growing need for automated welding systems, along with the increase in disposable income and rapid industrialization in the developing economies.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies arc welding inverter companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Arc Welding Inverter Market Insights

MIG/MAG will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is a flexible and frequently used welding procedure that may be utilized on a variety of materials such as steel, aluminum, and stainless steel.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for arc welding inverters in a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing, and shipbuilding in the region.

Features of the Global Arc Welding Inverter Market

Market Size Estimates: Arc welding inverter market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Arc welding inverter market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Arc welding inverter market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the arc welding inverter market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the arc welding inverter market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Arc Welding Inverter Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Arc Welding Inverter Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Arc Welding Inverter Market by Type

3.3.1: MMA

3.3.2: MIG/MAG

3.3.3: TIG

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Arc Welding Inverter Market by Application

3.4.1: High-Tech Industry

3.4.2: Heavy Industry

3.4.3: Light Industry

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Arc Welding Inverter Market by Region

4.2: North American Arc Welding Inverter Market

4.2.2: North American Arc Welding Inverter Market by Application: High-Tech Industry, Heavy Industry, Light Industry, and Others

4.3: European Arc Welding Inverter Market

4.3.1: European Arc Welding Inverter Market by Type: MMA, MIG/MAG, TIG, and Others

4.3.2: European Arc Welding Inverter Market by Application: High-Tech Industry, Heavy Industry, Light Industry, and Others

4.4: APAC Arc Welding Inverter Market

4.4.1: APAC Arc Welding Inverter Market by Type: MMA, MIG/MAG, TIG, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Arc Welding Inverter Market by Application: High-Tech Industry, Heavy Industry, Light Industry, and Others

4.5: ROW Arc Welding Inverter Market

4.5.1: ROW Arc Welding Inverter Market by Type: MMA, MIG/MAG, TIG, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Arc Welding Inverter Market by Application: High-Tech Industry, Heavy Industry, Light Industry, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Arc Welding Inverter Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Arc Welding Inverter Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Arc Welding Inverter Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Arc Welding Inverter Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Arc Welding Inverter Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Arc Welding Inverter Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Panasonic

7.2: GYS

7.3: OTC

7.4: Lincoln

7.5: Migatronic

7.6: Esab

7.7: Auweld

7.8: Miller

7.9: Fronius

7.10: Sansha Electric

