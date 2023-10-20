Arc Welding Leads the Market with a 6.5% CAGR, While Oxy-Fuel Welding Grows at 5.6%: Insights into Key Segments of the Welding Machinery Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Welding Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global welding machinery market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated valuation of US$13.1 billion in 2022, projected to expand to US$21.5 billion by 2030.

This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% over the analysis period of 2022-2030. Among the segments analyzed, arc welding is expected to lead the market with a 6.5% CAGR, reaching US$14 billion by the end of the analysis period, while oxy-fuel welding is anticipated to grow at a 5.6% CAGR over the next eight years.

Key Market Segments

Arc Welding Dominates: Arc welding is the leading segment in the market, driven by a 6.5% CAGR, and is projected to reach US$14 billion by 2030. This growth can be attributed to the widespread use of arc welding across various industries for its efficiency and effectiveness.

Arc welding is the leading segment in the market, driven by a 6.5% CAGR, and is projected to reach by 2030. This growth can be attributed to the widespread use of arc welding across various industries for its efficiency and effectiveness. Oxy-Fuel Welding Grows: The oxy-fuel welding segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. While not as fast-growing as arc welding, oxy-fuel welding remains a significant part of the market due to its relevance in certain applications.

Geographic Insights

U.S. Market Valued at US$3.2 Billion : The welding machinery market in the United States is estimated at US$3.2 billion in 2022.

The welding machinery market in is estimated at in 2022. China's Rapid Growth: China , the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of US$4.7 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period.

, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 3.6% and 5.5%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Germany , within Europe , is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the coming years. The United States has overcome the recession threat, although it is experiencing slowing GDP growth. Europe is benefiting from easing headline inflation, while China is poised for strong GDP increases as the pandemic recedes. India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

Challenges remain, including persistent global inflation, food and fuel price concerns, and the impact of retail inflation on consumer confidence and spending. Stricter regulations and climate change considerations are also shaping the economic landscape. However, the rise of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and renewable energy, presents opportunities for growth and innovation.

The short-term economic outlook presents a mix of challenges and opportunities, but businesses and leaders who adapt with resilience are poised to succeed.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1012 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4 % Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Welding Machinery Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Subdued Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

A Review of the Pandemic Impact on Welding Machinery Industry

Competitive Scenario

Welding Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Welding Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Welding Machinery: Product Overview

Welding Machinery Industry: A Categorization

Robotic Welding

Select Product Segments: A Review

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Technologies Bring in a Radical Transformation in Welding Domain

Integration of Automation & Robotics Solutions Drive Efficiency of Welding Operations

Welding Robots Advance Growth

Market for Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Welding Equipment Witnesses Strong Growth

Buoyed by Technology Advances, Multi-Process Welding Offer Varied Benefits

Integration of Connectivity and Digitization to Benefit Demand

Diverse Challenges Encountered by Welding Companies & Relevant Answers

Laser Welding: A Fast Emerging Trend

Ample Room for Future Growth of Global Arc Welding Equipment Market

Use of Collaborative Welding Systems and Adaptative Controls on the Rise

Solid Wires Replacing Stick Electrodes

Adhesives Reduce Need for Welding

Rising Environmental Consciousness Prompting Welding Industry to Pay More Attention to Green Welding Approaches

User Friendly Equipment: Order of the Day

Rising Demand for Aluminum Welding Equipment

Measures to Overcome Issues with Aluminum Welding

Advances in TIG Welding Offer Growth Opportunities

FCAW Gains Acceptance

Hybrid Welding Technology to Drive Growth

Maintenance & Repair Projects to Drive Demand

Increased Emphasis on Improving Welding Process

Favorable HSAW Pipes Market Signals Opportunities

Steel Production & Consumption: Key Indicators of Welding Market Dynamics

World Steel Consumption in Million Metric Tons: 2022-2030

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of the Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Steel Market

An Overview of End-Use Segments

Construction Sector Remains Prominent Consumer

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Welding Technology Gains as Oil & Gas Pipes to Get a Boost from Rising Energy Consumption

Strong Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel Opportunities: Global Pipeline Development by Region (In Km) as of the Year 2023

Growing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Strengthens the Business Case Oil & Gas Pipes: Global Capital Cost of Pipelines Under Development (in US$ Billion) as of the Year 2023

Pipeline Operating Conditions Determine Welding Equipment Usage

Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Pure Welds Achieved for Interiors of Crude Oil Pipes Using Oxygen Sensors

Pipeline Industry Changes Impact Welding Trends

Global Energy Pipeline Expansion: Pipeline Miles Under Construction and Pipeline Miles Planned by Region (As of 2022)

Power Generation

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50 Wind Energy

Nuclear Power Plants

Automotive Manufacturing: A Major End-Use Market

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025

Railroad Industry

Heavy Fabrication

Shipbuilding

New Welding Technologies Seek Role in Shipbuilding Programs

Orbital Welding Systems for Precision Welds for Semiconductor and Biopharmaceutical Industries

New Technology Improves Capabilities of Orbital Welding Systems for Improved Manufacturing

