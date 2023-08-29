Arc Welding Robots Market to grow by USD 708.44 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing popularity of industrial robots to boost the market - Technavio

29 Aug, 2023, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The arc welding robots market is set to grow by USD 708.44 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing popularity of industrial robots in APAC drives the market growth during the forecast period. The APAC region has become a new hub for the industrial robotics space. There is an increasing adoption of industrial robots across several industries, replacing skilled workers which is driven by their precision in performing functions such as welding, cutting, and assembly. Some of the main countries where there is significant adoption of industrial robots include Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Furthermore, there is a significant demand for welding robots in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period. -. To know about the company's offerings - Request a sample report
Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges
TRENDS
The adoption of innovative business models is a primary trend in the global arc welding robots market during the forecast period. Several rental companies such as Hirebotics, Tokyo Century, and ORIX are entering the market and these companies are analyzing the end-user system requirements and strategizing a plan to deploy the robot, as well as assist with programming, maintenance, and repair. The main advantage of this business model is that it helps to install robots, peripherals, and production machines in a single unit to enable end users with manufacturing tasks. Furthermore, these rental companies cover the installation cost and offer rental robots with the latest cutting-edge technology that caters to specific industry requirements. Hence, such factors are expected to positively impact the market which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
CHALLENGES
The operational challenges regarding the welding robots are the major challenges hindering the market growth during the forecast period.
Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis
The arc welding robots market is segmented as follows:
- Product
- Consumable Method
- Non-Consumable Method
- Application
- Automotive
- Electricals And Electronics
- Aerospace And Defense
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
The arc welding robots market is fragmented, and the companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Arrowtek Robotic Pvt. Ltd., Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Daihen Corp., FANUC Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., igm Robotersysteme AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kemppi Oy, MIDEA Group, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shanghai Genius Industrial Co. Ltd., SRDR Robotics, Staubli International AG, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants
Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights
The market share of the consumable method segment will be significant during the forecast period.
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report
Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist arc welding robots market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the arc welding robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the arc welding robots market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of arc welding robots market players
Share this article