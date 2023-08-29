Arc Welding Robots Market to grow by USD 708.44 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing popularity of industrial robots to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The arc welding robots market is set to grow by USD 708.44 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing popularity of industrial robots in APAC drives the market growth during the forecast period. The APAC region has become a new hub for the industrial robotics space. There is an increasing adoption of industrial robots across several industries, replacing skilled workers which is driven by their precision in performing functions such as welding, cutting, and assembly. Some of the main countries where there is significant adoption of industrial robots include Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Furthermore, there is a significant demand for welding robots in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period. -. To know about the company's offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Arc Welding Robots Market

Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

TRENDS

The adoption of innovative business models is a primary trend in the global arc welding robots market during the forecast period. Several rental companies such as Hirebotics, Tokyo Century, and ORIX are entering the market and these companies are analyzing the end-user system requirements and strategizing a plan to deploy the robot, as well as assist with programming, maintenance, and repair. The main advantage of this business model is that it helps to install robots, peripherals, and production machines in a single unit to enable end users with manufacturing tasks. Furthermore, these rental companies cover the installation cost and offer rental robots with the latest cutting-edge technology that caters to specific industry requirements. Hence, such factors are expected to positively impact the market which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

CHALLENGES

The operational challenges regarding the welding robots are the major challenges hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

The arc welding robots market is segmented as follows:

Product

Consumable Method



Non-Consumable Method

Application

Automotive



Electricals And Electronics



Aerospace And Defense



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The arc welding robots market is fragmented, and the companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Arrowtek Robotic Pvt. Ltd., Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Daihen Corp., FANUC Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., igm Robotersysteme AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kemppi Oy, MIDEA Group, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shanghai Genius Industrial Co. Ltd., SRDR Robotics, Staubli International AG, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants

Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share of the consumable method segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others

Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist arc welding robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the arc welding robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the arc welding robots market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of arc welding robots market players

