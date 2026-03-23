Arc XP Partners with TollBit to Help Publishers Monitor, Control, and Monetize AI Bot Traffic

New edge integration enables real-time AI bot detection and creates a structured monetization pathway for AI-driven access to publisher content.

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP, the content platform and operating system built for ambitious media companies, today announced a new integration with TollBit, the leading platform that helps publishers and creators monitor, manage, and monetize AI usage of their content. The integration gives Arc XP publishers a turnkey path to understand and generate revenue from AI bots and agents that access their content, powered by TollBit.

As generative AI bots increasingly scrape publisher content to access up-to-date information and generate answers, media organizations face growing infrastructure strain, content commoditization, and limited visibility into how their intellectual property is being accessed. While some publishers have entered into licensing agreements with major AI companies, many lack the infrastructure to systematically detect and manage automated AI traffic.

The Arc XP–TollBit integration addresses that gap.

"AI companies are extracting value from publisher content at scale," said Sharad Vivek, Global Head of Partnerships and Alliances at Arc XP. "Publishers need control and transparency, not guesswork. This partnership gives media organizations the ability to manage AI access on their terms and participate in emerging AI licensing models."

From Detection to Commercial Participation.

Most bot-management tools focus solely on blocking traffic. The Arc XP–TollBit integration connects real-time detection with a structured commercial pathway.

Through native integration within Arc XP's delivery infrastructure and TollBit's marketplace, publishers can enable TollBit directly from the Arc XP dashboard. Once activated, publishers can then:

Monitor AI bot traffic with TollBit Analytics to better understand AI scraping patterns

Identify and classify AI bots in real time

Block access entirely, if desired

Set up an agent-optimized website

Redirect AI bots to the TollBit Bot Paywall on your agent site to enforce access rules and pricing

This will allow media organizations powered by Arc XP to automatically monitor AI bot traffic, set licensing terms, and collect payments from AI agents and LLM developers seeking to use their content for real-time retrieval. Participation in monetization programs is optional and configurable. Publishers gain more control over how automated agents interact with their content.

"The current friction between AI development and content creation isn't just a technical hurdle; it is a fundamental challenge to how the internet operates," said Toshit Panigrahi, CEO and co-founder of TollBit. "At TollBit, our goal has always been to create a structured, fair exchange for this new AI era. By joining forces with Arc XP, we're making it effortless for publishers to set their own terms and monetize their content with ease."

Arc XP provides the native edge-integration and policy-control layer, while TollBit manages the agent authentication, programmatic licensing, and monetization.

Infrastructure for the AI Era.

AI licensing revenue models are still evolving. However, publishers cannot afford to remain passive participants in an ecosystem where automated agents access content at scale. This integration provides the technical foundation required to enforce access rules, gain visibility into AI activity, and monetize real-time AI retrieval of publisher content.

As AI reshapes how information is discovered and consumed, publishers need infrastructure that supports both protection and participation. The Arc XP–TollBit integration strengthens Arc XP's broader AI-readiness strategy, reinforcing its differentiation across content protection, monetization, and audience ownership.

The integration is available to Arc XP publishers using Arc XP's Edge Integration Framework and requires activation of a TollBit account. For more information on the partnership, please visit, https://partners.arcxp.com/partners/tollbit.

About Arc XP

Arc XP is the content platform and operating system built to power growth for ambitious media companies. Developed by The Washington Post, Arc XP is used by leading media organizations worldwide, including The Irish Times, Libération, L'Express, Madsack, Graham Media Group, and Sky News. ArcXP's platform helps media companies innovate rapidly, own audience relationships, and grow independent revenue. Arc XP supports more than 2,500 sites globally and delivers billions of pageviews each month. Learn more at www.arcxp.com.

About TollBit

TollBit offers AI agents and bots an easy and compliant way to compensate websites directly for content access. The platform seeks to address the shifting economics of the AI Internet by ensuring that websites continue to have a sustainable revenue stream from AI visitors. Follow TollBit on LinkedIn for updates on the emerging AI-powered web.

SOURCE Arc XP