Arca adds senior CME Group, NYMEX veteran to executive team

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arca, the leading financial services firm building institutional-grade products to manage digital assets, is proud to announce that Jerald David has joined as President of Arca Capital Management.

As president, Jerald will oversee a new division of Arca focused on building fully regulated, tokenized investment products that utilize blockchain technology. The first of these products is the ArCoin Treasury Token, a Blockchain Traded Fund (BTF) that closes the gap between payments and investments and is the natural evolution of exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds.

First filed with the SEC in November 2018, the ArCoin Treasury Token BTF is the creation of a new investment vehicle that is the first blockchain wrapped token compliant with the Investment Act of 1940, and all relevant U.S. regulations. Since this product is still under review with the regulators, more details will be provided in the future.

"Jerry is the perfect person to lead this business as we bring to market an entirely new asset class," said Rayne Steinberg, CEO of Arca. "His strong leadership skills and experience building financial infrastructure and products from the ground up only serve to further bolster our already strong team. We're thrilled to have him with us."

As part of this role, Jerald will lead business development efforts, oversee product development, forge strategic partnerships, liaise with global regulators and champion investor education. He will also be part of the senior leadership team tasked with building out a more robust presence in New York to compliment Arca's Los Angeles headquarters.

"I am excited to be joining Arca to lead this bold new initiative. The ArCoin Treasury Token is a unique offering that has the potential to revolutionize many markets," David said. "The firm has an unparalleled team and business model that uniquely positions us to quickly establish ourselves as the leading financial services firm in the digital asset space."

Prior to joining Arca, Jerald most recent served as chief operating officer for the crypto derivatives exchange EMX. He also held the same position at the financial technology start up T-Rex, and served as chief business development officer at Options City Software. Additional roles include managing director and chief administrative officer at the carbon exchange GreenX (purchased by CME Group); director of alliance and venture management at CME Group; chief business development officer at the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (also part of CME Group), where he was part of the team that launch the venue; and nine years at the New York Mercantile Exchange, where he last served as vice president and was the youngest officer at the exchange during the IPO.

Arca is a full-service investment management firm building and managing institutional-caliber digital assets products so that any type of investor can find the right product(s) to gain exposure to digital assets. These investment vehicles are distributed through an asset management division that invests in crypto as an asset class and a product innovation division that leverages blockchain technology to develop new investment products.

To learn more, visit www.ar.ca.

