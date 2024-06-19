Arca Continental Receives "Best Total Score in Mexico CSA 2023" Award at the BMV Issuers Forum

CANCÚN, Mexico, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arca Continental, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world, has been recognized with the "Best Total Score in Mexico CSA 2023" award during the "Issuers Forum" organized by the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), held from June 12 to 14, 2024 in Cancún.

David Moreno, Corporate Sustainability Manager, Arca Continental. Ihalyra Flores, Corporate Sustainability Lead of Arca Continental.

The BMV reported that Arca Continental was selected for this recognition due to its outstanding participation in the stock market during 2023. This award is granted to companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance and significantly contributed to the growth and development of the stock market in Mexico.

This forum is a key event that brings together top Mexican companies, business leaders, investors, and authorities related to the Mexican Bolsa. This recognition underscores Arca Continental's commitment to operational excellence and transparency in its management, as well as its dedication to creating sustainable value for its shareholders and society in general.

"Receiving the 'Best Total Score in Mexico CSA 2023' is a recognition to our employees, who make Arca Continental's sustainable business model a reality, driving our profitable growth while positively impacting the environment and the communities we serve," said Arturo Gutiérrez, CEO of Arca Continental.

Arca Continental reaffirms its commitment to make a difference by promoting shared value, enabling a conducive environment for profitable growth, operational excellence, environmental protection, and comprehensive community development.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental is a company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of beverages under the brands owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The Coca-Cola Company, as well as salty snacks under the brands Bokados in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding track record of more than 98 years, Arca Continental is the second largest Coca-Cola bottler in the Americas and one of the most important in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves a population of more than 128 million in the northern and western regions of Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, the northern region of Argentina and the southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the symbol "AC". For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com.

