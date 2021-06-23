ARCA grows Cannabis Retail Team to support demand

Customers have seen a 75% reduction in their cash management time. Tweet this

Kevin Brown joins the ARCA Cannabis Team as a Retail Sales Executive and will lead ARCA's efforts on the East Coast from Denver. Brown has extensive experience in the cannabis industry helping retailers assess security needs and implement technology solutions to reduce risk, increase safety and optimize operations.

Katie Poxon joins the ARCA Cannabis Team as a Retail Sales Executive and will lead ARCA's efforts on the West Coast from Los Angeles. Poxon brings over 20 years of cash operations experience and a deep knowledge of the retail industry to the Cannabis Team. She has supported cash operation solutions for retailers including Starbucks, Fiesta Mart and Vallarta Super Markets.

Shawn Daniels completes the team as a Sales Support Specialist and focuses on helping customers from ARCA's headquarters in Mebane, North Carolina. Daniels brings over 10 years of Sales and Account Management experience from the Medical Device Sales industry to the Cannabis Team.

ARCA's Cannabis Cash Control solution saves time and money by automating manual cash management. Customers have seen a 75% reduction in their cash management time. This is a substantial benefit for cash-intensive retail cannabis customers.

"We are really excited to bring this team together," says ARCA Chief Sales Officer Joel Leslie. "Retail cannabis is a rapidly growing segment of our business. By adding these experts to our team we will continue to help customers streamline their operations and save money."

