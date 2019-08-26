ARCA Recycling Opens New Syracuse, NY Recycling Center

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCA Recycling, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI), held a grand opening tour Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at their new Syracuse, NY recycling center. The center will process appliances collected through new programs with several of ARCA's local utility partners.

We anticipate that the Syracuse facility will recycle approximately 18,000 refrigerator and freezers annually, keeping over 1,300 tons of material out of landfills and reducing emissions of ozone-depleting substances found in refrigerants and foam insulation.

Those attending the tour observed demonstrations of ARCA Recycling's EPA Responsible Appliance Disposal (RAD) compliant appliance recycling processes designed to guarantee that all appliances are fully de-manufactured, stripped of hazardous materials, and disposed of in a safe and an environmentally responsible manner.

"We are excited to work with ARCA on our new upstate New York Refrigerator and Freezer Recycling Program," said Tom Baron, National Grid, Energy Efficiency Sr. Program Manager. "It's an easy way for our customers to safely and responsibly dispose of an outdated, inefficient appliance, save energy and reduce electricity costs, and earn some money too. It's good for our customers' wallets and it's good for the environment by keeping the old clunkers out of landfills."

ARCA Recycling is the largest implementer of appliance recycling programs in North America with over 90 utility programs in operation. To learn more about ARCA Recycling's energy efficiency program capabilities around appliance recycling; income qualified appliance replacement; and direct install programs, please contact us at sales@arcainc.com.

About ARCA Recycling

ARCA Recycling is in the business of recycling major household appliances in North America by providing turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs.

About ARCA

ARCA and subsidiaries are in the business of recycling major household appliances in North America by providing turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to the number of appliances that the company anticipates will be recycled on an annual basis. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including the risks associated with the general economic conditions, competition in the retain and recycling industries and regulatory risks. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in ARCA's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Other risks may be detailed from time to time in reports to be filed with the SEC.

