Arcada Theater Brings the Global Phenomenon To Chicago: The Gazillion Bubble Show POPS Into Town For One-Night Engagement
31 Jul, 2023, 13:48 ET
CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Get ready to rediscover the pure joy of BUBBLES and embark on a magical journey with the Gazillion Bubble Show! This incredible, interactive stage production is a one-of-a-kind extravaganza, packed with high-energy music, mind-blowing lasers, and breathtaking bubble artistry. Prepare to be blown away as the Bubble Show floats into Chicago for one night only on Sat. August 12th. Suitable for all ages, this multi-million-dollar spectacle guarantees an unforgettable experience, transporting you and your little ones to a world of un-bubble-lievable fun. Don't miss this chance to create enchanting memories that will last a lifetime!
VISUALS
VIDEO:
PHOTO
WHEN:
Saturday, August 12, 2023 // Arcada Theatre
CONTACT
- Erin Warady, [email protected] / 949-439-8677
- Dana Petrie, [email protected] / 617-719-0918
About Gazillion Bubble Show
Prepare to be amazed and captivated by the Gazillion Bubble Show, a true family affair that has been enchanting audiences for nearly 25 years. This mesmerizing show has taken world stage by storm with a legion of celebrity fans and an astounding 16 Guinness Book Records. Siblings Deni and Melody Yang continue the family legacy, delivering a high-energy extravaganza of bubbles, lights, and lasers that leaves parents, families, and audiences spellbound. For more information on Deni and the Gazillion show, visit gazillionbubbleshow.com
SOURCE Arcada Theatre; Onesti Entertainment
