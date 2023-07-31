Arcada Theater Brings the Global Phenomenon To Chicago: The Gazillion Bubble Show POPS Into Town For One-Night Engagement

CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Get ready to rediscover the pure joy of BUBBLES and embark on a magical journey with the Gazillion Bubble Show! This incredible, interactive stage production is a one-of-a-kind extravaganza, packed with high-energy music, mind-blowing lasers, and breathtaking bubble artistry. Prepare to be blown away as the Bubble Show floats into Chicago for one night only on Sat. August 12th. Suitable for all ages, this multi-million-dollar spectacle guarantees an unforgettable experience, transporting you and your little ones to a world of un-bubble-lievable fun. Don't miss this chance to create enchanting memories that will last a lifetime!



360-degree immersive bubble experience is fun for the whole family

60+ min LIVE action show features high-energy music, spellbinding lasers and lights

Bubble artist, Deni Yang can perform in-studio, onsite, online for media

WHEN: Saturday, August 12, 2023 // Arcada Theatre

105 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174 5:00 p.m. (60 min) *interviews can be arranged before show or week prior

About Gazillion Bubble Show

Prepare to be amazed and captivated by the Gazillion Bubble Show, a true family affair that has been enchanting audiences for nearly 25 years. This mesmerizing show has taken world stage by storm with a legion of celebrity fans and an astounding 16 Guinness Book Records. Siblings Deni and Melody Yang continue the family legacy, delivering a high-energy extravaganza of bubbles, lights, and lasers that leaves parents, families, and audiences spellbound. For more information on Deni and the Gazillion show, visit gazillionbubbleshow.com

