Arcade Beauty Announces Chattanooga Plant Closure and Consolidation into South Plainfield Facilities

News provided by

Arcade Beauty

28 Jun, 2023, 13:28 ET

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade Beauty, a leading provider of solutions to the beauty industry, has made the strategic decision to consolidate its operations by closing its Chattanooga, TN plant and consolidate production into its existing South Plainfield, NJ facilities. This move comes as part of Arcade Beauty's ongoing efforts to streamline operations, achieve greater economies of scale, improve overall efficiency, and ensure long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive market.

The affected plant, located at 3800 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN, has been an integral part of Arcade Beauty's manufacturing operations over the last 50 years. However, after careful evaluation and analysis of market conditions particularly with secular declines in print media, production capacities, and operational costs, Arcade Beauty has determined that consolidating production into our South Plainfield facilities will better position the company for future growth and success. "The plant closure will allow us to improve our asset utilization in North America and further reduce our fixed cost base," said Trevor Deighton, General Manager – North America. "We will work closely with our customers to seamlessly transition our supply chain to other Company sites in North America."

Approximately 80 positions will be eliminated as a result of these actions. The company is committed to providing support and assistance to affected employees during this transition period, including severance packages, job placement services, and retraining opportunities where applicable. "The decision to close the plant was not made lightly and a direct result of the continued secular declines in print media," said Carl Allain, President and CEO. "We remain committed to doing what is right, treating everyone with respect, and delivering on our commitments to our people, customers, shareholders and the communities where we operate."

Arcade Beauty remains dedicated to delivering high-quality products and maintaining strong relationships with its customers. The consolidation and closure of the plant are strategic measures aimed at reinforcing the company's market leadership position, maximizing value for its stakeholders, and ensuring a sustainable future.

About Arcade Beauty:

Arcade Beauty is a leading provider of solutions to the beauty industry, including sampling and retail solutions. The company has a global footprint, with its 11 facilities servicing 400+ beauty brands worldwide. Arcade Beauty was formed in September 2014 via the merger of Arcade Marketing and Bioplan, two prominent sample packaging businesses based in New York and Paris, respectively.

SOURCE Arcade Beauty

Also from this source

Arcade Beauty Announces Recapitalization to Strengthen the Company and Position its Business for Long-Term Success

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.