Arcade Gaming Market Size to Grow by USD 1.79 Bn| 51% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Apr 21, 2022, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report, Arcade Gaming Market will witness a YOY growth of 1.63% in 2022 at a CAGR of 1.85% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user end-user (gaming hubs, semi-commercial, and residential), type (video games, simulation games, and mechanical games), genre (racing, shooting, sports, and action), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased physical activity in arcade gaming is one of the primary elements driving the global arcade gaming industry expansion.
Vendor Insights
Arcade gaming market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS
- Bay Tek Entertainment Inc.
- Bowlero Corp.
- Capcom Co. Ltd.
- Chicago Gaming Co.
- CXC Simulations
- D BOX Technologies Inc.
- Eleetus LLC
- Gold Standard Games
- Helix Leisure USA Inc.
- Incredible Technologies Inc.
- International Games System Co. Ltd.
- Neofuns Amusement Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- PrimeTime Amusements
- Rene Pierre SA
- SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc.
- Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Valley Dynamo Inc.
- Vesaro Ltd.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth. The primary markets for arcade gaming in APAC are China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). The market in APAC will increase at a quicker rate than the industry in other regions.
Over the projection period, the availability of innovative arcade games with high graphics capabilities would aid the arcade gaming market's expansion in APAC.
Key Segment Analysis
The gaming hubs category will gain considerable market share in arcade gaming. The equipment necessary for modern arcade gaming is extremely expensive and out of reach for most people. As a result, this form of arcade gaming is exclusively available at gaming hubs. In the approaching years, such elements will aid market growth in this area.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increased physical activity in arcade gaming is one of the primary elements driving the global arcade gaming industry expansion. Another trends that is likely to have a favorable impact on the industry in the projected term is the increasing incorporation of VR in arcade games. However, one of the major roadblocks to the worldwide arcade gaming market's expansion is the high cost of upkeep.
|
Arcade Gaming Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.85%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.63
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Bowlero Corp., Capcom Co. Ltd., Chicago Gaming Co., CXC Simulations, D BOX Technologies Inc., Eleetus LLC, Gold Standard Games, Helix Leisure USA Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Neofuns Amusement Equipment Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, Rene Pierre SA, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Valley Dynamo Inc., and Vesaro Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Genre
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Gaming hubs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Gaming hubs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Gaming hubs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Gaming hubs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Gaming hubs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Semi-commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Semi-commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Semi-commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Semi-commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Semi-commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Genre
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Genre - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Genre - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Genre
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Genre
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Genre
- 6.3 Racing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Racing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Racing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Racing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Racing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Shooting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Shooting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Shooting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Shooting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Shooting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Action - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Action - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Action - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Action - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Action - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Genre
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Genre ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Video games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Video games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Video games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Video games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Video games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Simulation games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Simulation games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Simulation games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Simulation games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Simulation games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Mechanical games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Mechanical games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Mechanical games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Mechanical games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Mechanical games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 81: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 98: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 110: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 114: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 116: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 118: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 120: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 122: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 123: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 124: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 125: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 126: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 127: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 128: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 129: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 130: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 131: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 132: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS
- Exhibit 133: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 134: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS - Key offerings
- 12.4 Bay Tek Entertainment Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Bay Tek Entertainment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Bay Tek Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Bay Tek Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Capcom Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 139: Capcom Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Capcom Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Capcom Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Capcom Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 CXC Simulations
- Exhibit 143: CXC Simulations - Overview
- Exhibit 144: CXC Simulations - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: CXC Simulations - Key offerings
- 12.7 D BOX Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 146: D BOX Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: D BOX Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: D BOX Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 149: D BOX Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 International Games System Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: International Games System Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: International Games System Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: International Games System Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 153: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 PrimeTime Amusements
- Exhibit 157: PrimeTime Amusements - Overview
- Exhibit 158: PrimeTime Amusements - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: PrimeTime Amusements - Key offerings
- 12.11 SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc.
- Exhibit 160: SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 164: Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 172: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations
