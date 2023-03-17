Arcade gaming market size to increase by USD 1,984.1 million between 2022 and 2027; Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The arcade gaming market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,984.1 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 1.99% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the launch of new arcade games. To attract customers, vendors in the market keep launching new and innovative games. For instance, in February 2022, Incredible Technologies Inc. launched Golden Tee, a new home addition arcade machine for golf players. Players can not only test their skills by themselves but also play with friends on dozens of clever and challenging golf courses. Such new arcade games by vendors are likely to propel the growth of the global arcade gaming market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Arcade Gaming Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global arcade gaming market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 50% of market growth during the forecast period. The availability of innovative arcade games in APAC is increasing which have high graphics capabilities, such as simulators. With technological advancements, there will be an increase in the appeal of games which will also drive the arcade gaming market in the region during the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

The arcade gaming market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - This company offers various arcade games such as the big bass wheel, connect 4 hoops, dizzy chicken, full tilt, and Hypernova.

- This company offers various arcade games such as the big bass wheel, connect 4 hoops, dizzy chicken, full tilt, and Hypernova. D BOX Technologies Inc. - This company offers various arcade games such as SIM Racing games, DiRT rally 2.0, and GRID.

- This company offers various arcade games such as SIM Racing games, DiRT rally 2.0, and GRID. Capcom Co. Ltd. - This company offers various arcade game operations.

- This company offers various arcade game operations. CXC Simulations - This company offers various arcade games such as CXC Craftsmanship, a racing simulation center, and virtual reality racing.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation:

By end-user, the market is segmented into gaming hubs, semi-commercial, and residential.

The market share growth by the gaming hub segment will be significant during the forecast period. Arcade game machines are used as inventory in gaming centers. The most recent technologies, like gameplay simulators, are still developing. As a result, the product serves as a value proposition for many companies. Simulator-based games are available for gaming centers from global arcade gaming industry vendors. For example, CXC Simulations provides the racing simulator game Motion Pro II for arcade gameplay. Therefore, during the forecast period, introducing such products will fuel this segment's development.

By genre, the market is segmented into racing, shooting, sports, and action.

By type, the market is segmented into video games, simulation games, and mechanical games.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

What are the key data covered in this arcade gaming market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the arcade gaming market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of arcade gaming market vendors.

Arcade Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,984.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Bowlero Corp., Capcom Co. Ltd., Chicago Gaming Co., CXC Simulations, D BOX Technologies Inc., Eleetus LLC, Helix Leisure USA Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Innovative Concepts in Entertainment Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Neofuns Amusement Equipment Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., UNIS Technology Ltd., Valley Dynamo Inc., and Vesaro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

